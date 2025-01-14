Moya Allen: From Registered Nurse to Doctor of Nursing Practice

by Howard Campbell

MIAMI – In December, Moya Allen earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree from the University of Miami. A Registered Nurse for the past six years, it elevates the 31 year-old Jamaican to the highest level of clinical education in her field.

While naturally pleased with the achievement, she says the degree is testament to the sacrifices made in Jamaica and Florida, which has been her home for over 10 years.

“It is a symbol of perseverance and resilience. I started my journey as an international student in the United States, working as a server at Golden Krust and earning minimum wage. I often doubted myself and questioned whether I would make it this far. I’ve faced numerous limitations and barriers along the way, but I’ve defied the odds, breaking generational curses and raising the bar for my family,” said Allen.

Improving Healthcare Outcomes

A Doctor of Nursing Practice focuses on improving healthcare outcomes. This is done through evidence-based practice, quality improvement, leadership, and innovation. It is the top achievement in a career she has dreamed of since childhood in rural St. Andrew parish, Jamaica.

While she went to the well-known Holy Childhood High School in Kingston, Allen had a tough upbringing. Her mother, Tricia Chung, was a young single parent. Her hard work helped provide an education that was once out of reach for their family.

“I was born to a teenage mother, and growing up, I was often told that I would follow the same path. Instead, I proved the naysayers wrong by becoming the first in my family to achieve many things—attending university, earning a doctoral degree, and setting a new standard for what’s possible,” said Allen.

Her career in healthcare began as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She then became a Registered Nurse and pursued further education. Allen is committed to making a difference in fighting a deadly disease.

Diabetes Management

“One of the primary areas I want to focus on is diabetes management. Through my Doctor of Nursing Practice scholarly project, I successfully built and implemented a Diabetes Survival Skills Model at Jackson Health System to improve nurses’ and patients’ knowledge of diabetes care,” she disclosed. “Seeing how the project positively impacted nurses’ knowledge inspires me to advocate for better chronic disease management practices.”