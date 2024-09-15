Entertainment

Nigy Boy and Jazmin Headley’s Rendition of ‘Goodness of God’

by Howard Campbell

NEW YORK – When Anthony “ER Guru” Turner decided to cover Goodness of God for his first project as a producer, he called on two artists he knew well to do the honors. Singers Nigy Boy and Jazmin Headley’s version of the inspirational song was recently released.

Their cut is a poignant delivery of a song originally done five years ago by Bethel Music and Jenn Johnson. It has also been covered with great success by CeCe Winans.

Deborah Myers, Headley’s mother, expressed pleasure at being part of the collaboration.

“This project took time and determination. It’s a huge accomplishment for all of us. There are so many emotions associated with this song. We worked hard and kept pushing to the end,” she said.

The New York-based Turner is a veteran publicist who has worked with a number of major artists and high-profile events in the tri-state region. In recent years, he has helped guide the careers of Montego Bay-born Nigy Boy and Canadian Headley on various projects.

Nigy Boy, who lives in New York, had a strong hit song this year with Contagious, a dancehall song produced by Rvssian. The 11 year-old Headley, born in Toronto to Jamaican parents, has made a name as an actress-singer on Canadian television.

In the movie, The Fire Inside, she plays the young version of American boxer Clarresa “T-Rex” Shields. That biopic premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

 

