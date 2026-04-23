Tony Rebel Shines at Rebel Salute Debut in South Florida

MIRAMAR – After a one-year delay due to logistics and weather, Rebel Salute finally made its South Florida debut on April 19 at Miramar Regional Park. The wait was worth it. An estimated 5,000 fans showed up.

The rain that forced its postponement last September again threatened, but patrons soaked up the performances of show founder Tony Rebel, Mikey Spice, LUST, Mykal Rose, Maxi Priest and Chalice.

There were also numerous booths where fans could purchase various forms of Jamaican culture — from T-shirts, to hats, paintings and vegan dishes.

Tony Rebel felt the love and is already looking ahead.

“All the artists worked very good, all my disappointments worked out great. I’m very encouraged and will do it again,” he told South Florida Caribbean News.

Key to Broward County

The lanky deejay received the Key to Broward County from Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis. He also accepted an award from Miramar City Commissioner Maxwell Chambers.

First held in 1994 in Jamaica, Rebel Salute is one of the world’s leading reggae events. In late 2024, Tony Rebel announced that the event would be held in Miramar, home to a large Jamaican community.

Given the disappointments of 2025, Davis, a former Miramar Commissioner, said Rebel Salute’s success is good news. She said it helps the city’s leisure industry.

“It brings visitors to the city from neighboring cities and counties who spend in the city and will return for other types of programming. They may also want to see the city as a place to relocate to which increases the tax base,” she said.

In addition to Davis and Chambers, Miramar City vice mayor Eddy Edwards and fellow Broward County Commissioner Hazelle Rogers attended Rebel Salute.