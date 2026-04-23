Entertainment

Tony Rebel Shines at Rebel Salute Debut in South Florida

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell8 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Tony Rebel, Broward County Commissioner, Alexandra Davis
Broward County Commissioner, Alexandra Davis presents Tony Rebel with a Key To Broward County. | Photo Courtesy Alexandra Davis
Maxi Priest at Rebel Salute
Maxi Priest at Rebel Salute | Photo by Steve James

MIRAMAR – After a one-year delay due to logistics and weather, Rebel Salute finally made its South Florida debut on April 19 at Miramar Regional Park. The wait was worth it. An estimated 5,000 fans showed up.

The rain that forced its postponement last September again threatened, but patrons soaked up the performances of show founder Tony Rebel, Mikey Spice, LUST, Mykal Rose, Maxi Priest and Chalice.

Wayne Armond of Chalice
Wayne Armond of Chalice | Photo by Steve James

There were also numerous booths where fans could purchase various forms of Jamaican culture — from T-shirts, to hats, paintings and vegan dishes.

Tony Rebel felt the love and is already looking ahead.

“All the artists worked very good, all my disappointments worked out great. I’m very encouraged  and will do it again,” he told South Florida Caribbean News.

Key to Broward County

Tony Rebel, Broward County Commissioner, Alexandra Davis
Broward County Commissioner, Alexandra Davis presents Tony Rebel with a Key To Broward County. | Photo Courtesy Alexandra Davis

The lanky deejay received the Key to Broward County from Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis. He also accepted an award from Miramar City Commissioner Maxwell Chambers.

First held in 1994 in Jamaica, Rebel Salute is one of the world’s leading reggae events. In late 2024, Tony Rebel announced that the event would be held in Miramar, home to a large Jamaican community.

Given the disappointments of 2025, Davis, a former Miramar Commissioner, said Rebel Salute’s success is good news. She said it helps the city’s leisure industry.

Rebel Salute South Florida
Fans brave the lite rain to enjoy Rebel Salute. | Photo Steve James

“It brings visitors to the city from neighboring cities and counties who spend in the city and will return for other types of programming. They may also want to see the city as a place to relocate to which increases the tax base,” she said.

In addition to Davis and Chambers, Miramar City vice mayor Eddy Edwards and fellow Broward County Commissioner Hazelle Rogers attended Rebel Salute.

 

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell8 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell is a Jamaican journalist who has covered major events in that country, the Caribbean and South Florida for over 30 years. He has written for the Jamaica Observer, Gleaner Company and the Caribbean News Agency.

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