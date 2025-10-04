Momentum Collective Inc. Stages Annie Jr. for One Weekend Only

Alexandria, VA — Momentum Collective Inc. announces its upcoming staging of Annie Jr., the beloved family-friendly musical. It is set for ONE WEEKEND ONLY at the Lee Center in Alexandria, VA, November 13–15, 2025.

Based on the timeless book Little Orphan Annie, this 80-minute production is one of the most enduring shows of all time. It offers audiences an uplifting story of hope, perseverance, and the true meaning of family.

This reimagined and updated production marks the beginning of Momentum Collective’s third performance season. It is made possible through funding from the Alexandria Office of the Arts in partnership with the Alexandria Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities.

A Cast of Young Local Talent

Led by Jamaican-born Executive and Artistic Director Jason A. Ellis, who will step into the role of Oliver Warbucks, Annie Jr. will feature a talented cast of 44 Alexandria youth performers. The cast includes children ages 8–15.

The majority of the young cast members are active participants in the city’s Out-of-School Time programming at local recreation centers, as well as Momentum Collective’s free after-school arts education programs.

“This is a modern and updated take on Annie and patrons can expect lots of dancing—as is customary with Momentum Collective productions,” says Ellis. “With over 14 dance numbers, we’re upping the ante of what’s to be expected from children’s theater.”

A Classic Story Reimagined

Set in New York during the struggles of economic hardship, Annie Jr. tells the story of a spirited orphan. Her unwavering optimism changes the lives of those around her. Annie’s story goes from her tough days at a sad orphanage to her surprising life with billionaire Oliver Warbucks. It continues to inspire people of all ages.

Momentum Collective’s adaptation stays true to the heart of the original while offering a 21st-century lens. Audiences will enjoy familiar classics like “Tomorrow” and “It’s The Hard Knock Life.” They will also enjoy refreshed renditions of “Something Was Missing” and “NYC” as well as exciting additions including “Opportunity” and “Who Am I.”

Show Information & Tickets

Annie Jr. will run for three performances only:

Thursday, November 13, 2025 – 7 pm

Friday, November 14, 2025 – 7 pm

Saturday, November 15, 2025 – 3 pm

Performances are appropriate for all ages, making this a perfect outing for families, school groups, and theater lovers alike.

Tickets are already in high demand, and patrons are strongly encouraged to purchase in advance by visiting www.momentumcinc.org or emailing [email protected]

ANNIE Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com