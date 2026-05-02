JACANA Appoints Alerie Hull-Duhaney as New Chief Executive Officer

KINGSTON, Jamaica – JACANA, Jamaica’s leading vertically integrated wellness platform, today announced the appointment of Alerie Hull Duhaney as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Founder Alexandra Chong will transition to Executive Chairwoman. She will focus on long-term strategy, corporate governance, and high-value corporate initiatives as JACANA accelerates its expansion across Jamaica. Furthermore, JACANA will grow in the wider Caribbean and international markets.

Alerie has been with JACANA for more than four years, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer. Her appointment reflects JACANA’s commitment to developing leaders from within. It also positions the company with a seasoned operator at the helm as it scales its multi-channel platform across hospitality-led retail, consumer products, and experiential wellness.

“Alerie has been the operational and financial engine of JACANA through some of our most important years. She understands this business end to end, from the realities on the ground in Jamaica to what drives performance as we grow internationally. Promoting her to CEO is a natural step forward for both her and the company. I move into the Executive Chairwoman role with full confidence in Alerie and her management team, and I am genuinely excited about what we are going to build together from here.” – Alexandra Chong, Executive Chairwoman, JACANA

Next Steps for the New CEO

“I came to JACANA because we are building a powerful Jamaican brand that sits at the intersection of a global wellness shift. We have built the platform, international certifications, a strong team, and real momentum. My focus as CEO is to keep strengthening the organisation and scaling our commercial footprint so that when the world thinks of premium, certified plant medicine and wellness, Jamaica and JACANA are part of that first conversation.” – Alerie Hull-Duhaney, Chief Executive Officer, JACANA

Alerie Hull-Duhaney is a Chartered Accountant and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Prior to joining JACANA, she served as Group Financial Controller at Seprod Group. Seprod Group is the largest food manufacturer in the English-speaking Caribbean.

She previously spent nearly eight years at PwC, including as a Senior Accountant, auditing complex entities and advising clients on International Financial Reporting Standards reporting and implementation. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Technology, Jamaica.

BUILDING FOR THE NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH

JACANA continues to invest in its platform as it scales across hospitality-led retail, consumer product channels, and experiential wellness.

As part of this next phase, the company expects to recruit across several key functions, including: