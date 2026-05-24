SOUTH FLORIDA – The poster boy for betrayal, Judas Iscariot is the most scorned villain in history. But was the man who betrayed Jesus Christ misunderstood? First-time author Paloma Price attempts to answer that question and more in her book, Learning From Judas. Notably, Paloma Price brings a unique perspective to this classic story.

Released on April 15, 2026, it took the South Florida-based Jamaican three years to complete. It was inspired by a period of deep soul-searching, which is central to Paloma Price’s approach to writing.

Learning From Judas

“One day the Lord brought me inspiration to zone in on Judas and then later, followed up by asking me, ‘who is a son of perdition?’ Out of years of studying and listening, I observed how people wrestle with inner-conflict, self‑sabotage and the tension between who they want to be and the impulses that pull them off course,” Price revealed.

“Judas became the perfect candidate to ‘teach us’ how our failures to allow truth to shape us, can be to our irreversible detriment. I became less interested in the villain, and more interested in how not to become him.”

Indeed, Paloma Price explores these spiritual struggles with empathy and insight.

A devout Christian, Price did extensive research for Learning About Judas. She recalls studying Biblical texts, theological commentary and psychological frameworks.

The Coral Springs resident stressed that the book is not another scholarly look at one of the Twelve Disciples who betrayed Christ for 30 pieces of silver.

“It explores Judas not as a distant Biblical figure, but as a reflection of the internal battles we all face. It invites readers to examine the parts of themselves that crave God’s will but resist God’s way,” she said.

Price was raised in Portmore, a massive municipality in St. Catherine parish, located on the outskirts of Kingston, Jamaica’s capital. Although her father is an author and journalist, becoming a professional writer was not something that interested her.

First – Time Author

Divine intervention led her to writing Learning From Judas. Furthermore, Paloma Price’s journey to authorship was guided by her faith and personal discovery.

“Writing was never an aspiration of mine. However, when this Word came, I moved within that inspiration. I’ve always been drawn to reading, information, words, teaching, and helping people understand themselves and the Word more deeply,” she explained. “In hindsight, becoming an author feels like a natural progression within my calling.”