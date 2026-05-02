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Jamaican Museum in Atlanta Aims to Raise Ten Million Dollars

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell15 hours ago
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Members of the Jamaican Museum and Cultural Center executives
Members of the Jamaican Museum and Cultural Center executives
Members of the Jamaican Museum and Cultural Center executive who participated in its April 18th Zoom-A-Thon fundraiser. From left are president, Dr. Apollone Reid, Dr. Garfield McCook, Dr. Marcia Parker and Dr. Alderine Foote.

 

ATLANTA, Georgia – Determined to build a facility showcasing Jamaican history in Atlanta, Georgia, the Jamaican Museum and Cultural Center (JMCC) staged a Zoom-A-Thon there on April 18. As a result, the venture raised $4,000 in pledges and donations.

The organization, formed seven years ago, hopes to raise $10 million to construct the museum. Once that goal is achieved, administrators propose an 18-month period to complete construction.

Dr Apollone Reid, president of the JMCC, was pleased the fundraising campaign finally got underway.

“Although the response wasn’t as expected, possibly due to the big Maxi Priest, Beenie Man concert nearby, the excitement generated by those who attended was palpable as persons were eager to make their pledges,” she said. “This showed their commitment and belief in the vision as we met four out of five of our targets in pledges and donations.”

Zoom–A-Thon

Several well-known Diaspora figures participated in the Zoom–A-Thon including Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami; Dr Garfield McCook, a JMCC executive; Pastor Fidel Donaldson and gospel singer Paul Blake.

Currently, the JMCC highlights key moments in Jamaica’s history, as well as the country’s culture, through its website (www.jmccatlanta.com).

Considered the mecca of black empowerment in the United States, Atlanta is home to a large Jamaican and West Indian community. There is a strong Jamaican presence in areas such as Stone Mountain and Decatur.

Reid is confident her organization’s objectives will be met.

“We are on course to achieve the goals, as this is the first of numerous fundraising strategies planned for the next three years. The presence of CG, visual artists, entertainers and other special guests provided good optics and demonstrated support for the cause,” she said.

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell15 hours ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.
Photo of Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell is a Jamaican journalist who has covered major events in that country, the Caribbean and South Florida for over 30 years. He has written for the Jamaica Observer, Gleaner Company and the Caribbean News Agency.

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