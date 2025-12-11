Miami MoCAAD Celebrates a Decade of Impact

MIAMI — The Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora (Miami MoCAAD) celebrated its 10th anniversary during Soul Basel and Art of Black Miami. This marked an unforgettable evening of immersive art, cultural storytelling, innovation, and historic recognition. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava officially declared December 2, 2025, as Miami MoCAAD Day. This was in honor of the museum’s decade of impact, artistic leadership, and community partnerships.

A distinguished group of elected officials and community leaders participated in the celebration, including:

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon

Miami City Commission Chair Christine King

Overtown CRA Executive Director James McQueen

Former Miami-Dade County Commission Chair Jean Monestime

Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, School Board Member

North Miami Beach Commissioner Daniela Jean

Dr. Dorothy Jenkins Fields , Historian; Founder of the Black Archives and Historic Lyric Theater.

Former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins

Connie Kinnard, Senior Vice President, Multicultural Tourism & Development, GMCVB

Hosted at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Lobby & Plaza in Historic Overtown, the celebration welcomed 300 guests for an evening that highlighted Miami MoCAAD’s evolution and its dedication to culture, technology, and community.

Special Tribute

Miami MoCAAD was recognized for ten years of fostering cultural innovation, supporting artists of the African Diaspora, and preserving the history and stories of Overtown and Greater Miami.

A special tribute was given to Co-Founder Marilyn Holifield, whose vision and leadership have driven the museum’s progress toward establishing its first permanent location—once considered an “impossible dream” and now a meaningful achievement in the making.

A historic moment recognized the Miami City Commission, led by City Commission Chairwoman & Overtown CRA Chair, Christine King. They are noted for their $25 million commitment of bond funding to transform the county-owned former Women’s Detention Center.

This center is located across from Booker T. Washington Senior High School and will become Miami MoCAAD’s permanent home. Reimagining this jail from a symbol of despair and low expectations into a vibrant hub of culture. This reflects Miami MoCAAD’s mission to inspire cultural healing, innovation, and artistic freedom.

“As we celebrate a decade, we honor our mission to blend innovation, community, and culture. This milestone marks the start of our next chapter—transforming a former detention center into Miami MoCAAD’s new home, an art museum of the future that thrives on innovation.” — Marilyn Holifield, Co-Founder, Miami MoCAAD

Mobile WALLCAST

The New World Symphony Mobile WALLCAST® (23’ x 13’) provided in-person and virtual audiences with front-row seats. This was for the debut of The Miami MoCAAD Innovation Story, a film produced by award-winning filmmaker Michael Anderson. He is an eight-time Suncoast Regional Emmy Award winner.

Watching Miami MoCAAD’s Story and the video preview of Telling Overtown Stories, Saying Their Names, on the larger-than-life Mobile WALLCAST added Miami Magic to the evening.

VR and Interactive Mobile Exhibitions

Guests accessed VR exhibitions through phones, laptops, and headsets, enjoying the launch of new VR art exhibits created in collaboration with the University of Miami Department of Interactive Media students.

The partnership also involved the MUD Foundation, which provided technology to embed the virtual reality museum and inaugural exhibitions on Miami MoCAAD’s website. Visit museum.miamimocaad.org.

Guests explored VR and interactive mobile exhibitions. They included Telling Overtown Stories and Saying Their Names, featuring murals created by Antonio “Mojo” Reed, II, Reginald O’Neal, and Stefan Smith. Guests also experienced Looking Forward, curated by N’Namdi Contemporary Fine Art. This showcased works by artists such as Mark Delmont, Stephen Arboite, Maxwell Pearce, Sidney Blu, and Samuel Nnorom.

MUD Foundation Partnership

Miami MoCAAD also highlighted its ongoing technology partnership with the MUD Foundation.

“Miami MoCAAD’s online museum extends the experience of art beyond the gallery and into everyday life. Our new browser-based WebXR venue increases accessibility, education, and innovation.” — Rodolfo Peraza, Founder & President, MUD Foundation

This collaboration allows our students to use emerging technologies. They can celebrate community history and increase access to art.” — Lorena Lopez, Lecturer & MFA Director, University of Miami Interactive Media

Public Art & Community Storytelling

Across Overtown, Miami MoCAAD’s interactive murals continue transforming public spaces into an open-air museum. Here, art, augmented reality, and storytelling come together. Featured murals include:

International Longshoremen Association Local 1416 Building — 816 NW 2nd Ave.

— 816 NW 2nd Ave. Judge Lawson E. Thomas Law Office Building — 1021 NW 2nd Ave. (“OVERtown: Our Family Tree”)

— 1021 NW 2nd Ave. (“OVERtown: Our Family Tree”) The Carver Building (Historic Carver Hotel Site) — 801 NW 3rd Ave. (“Overtown Pitch: Game Changers”)

Community Leaders on Miami MoCAAD’s Impact

Commissioner Keon Hardemon:

“Miami MoCAAD is an essential part of our cultural community. This event demonstrates how art and technology can celebrate our history while shaping an inclusive future.”

Christine King, Chair, Miami City Commission:

“Miami MoCAAD’s 10th Anniversary is a celebration of our shared history and the global impact of Black culture.”

James McQueen, Executive Director, SEOPW CRA:

“Miami MoCAAD is a cultural changemaker throughout Historic Overtown and greater Miami-Dade. We are grateful for its impact and leadership.”

Connie Kinnard, Senior VP, GMCVB:

“Miami MoCAAD showcases the depth and diversity of Miami’s cultural landscape and strengthens the city as a global arts destination.”

Kathleen A. Shea, Ph.D.:

“Creating Miami MoCAAD as a living space for art, for women, and for the global African diaspora in a tech-forward way is extraordinary. It is healing a deep wound in our community through art in the most literal way.”

Looking Ahead: A Museum for the Future

In the coming years, Miami MoCAAD will transform the former Women’s Detention Center into a world-class museum—turning a place once tied to incarceration and despair into a museum of the future that celebrates freedom, creativity, community, and healing.