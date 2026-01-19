U.S. Based Blue Mahoe Capital Partners with Jamaica’s Capital Solutions

MIAMI — Blue Mahoe Capital, Inc. (“Blue Mahoe”), an impact investing firm based in Miami, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Capital Solutions, Ltd. (“CapSol”). CapSol is a regulated investment company in Jamaica.

New Investment Products and Services

Asset management forms a major part of Blue Mahoe’s plans. The partnership with CapSol facilitates collaboration across jurisdictions. As a result, it brings new investment products and services to both the Jamaican and US markets.

Additionally, this offers the opportunity for regional expansion via private and listed funds. These funds increase access for investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

“As the first US-based firm to give US-based retail investors access to Caribbean investments, we value regulated entities as partners and look forward to working with the CapSol team to facilitate investments going both ways as Caribbean investors deserve access to a wider suite of investment opportunities than they are currently offered” said David Mullings, Chairman & CEO of Blue Mahoe Capital.

Nasdaq Ticker Reservation

Blue Mahoe Capital closed a Regulation CF offering in June 2025. This raised capital from US investors at US$10 per share after announcing the reservation of their Nasdaq ticker symbol IRIE on Bloomberg TV in April of the same year.

The company continues to work on qualifying to be listed. This would give global investors easy access to investments in the Caribbean.

At this stage, Blue Mahoe Capital has not yet applied for or been approved for listing on Nasdaq. There is no guarantee that a public listing will occur.

New Type of Asset Management Company

“David’s vision for growing a different type of asset management company in the Caribbean, together with his commitment to transparency and excellent customer service made partnering with Blue Mahoe a compelling prospect. We are excited to work with his team to bring new financial products and services to the Caribbean market” said Vanceta Ramsay, Executive Chairman of Capital Solutions.”

Both groups will continue to operate independently. David Mullings has been appointed Chair of the Strategic Committee of the Board of Directors of CapSol. The partnership lays the groundwork for further opportunities to share resources and expertise.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including regarding strategic initiatives and potential Nasdaq listing plans, which are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Blue Mahoe Capital undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any potential listing remains subject to meeting all applicable requirements.