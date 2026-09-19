Caribbean Folklore Gets A Sharp Contemporary Spin In Elliot Bastien’s Myths: Menace and Mischief

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Contemporary artist Elliot Bastien made a notable first move into the diaspora art market with a sold-out-minded proposition. This debut solo exhibition presented sophisticated, semi-abstract work that posted strong sales. In fact, the field is long associated with literal landscapes and swirling-skirt figurative scenes.

Presented at the Miramar Cultural Center’s Ansin Family Art Gallery, Myths: Menace and Mischief recast the legends and oral traditions that continue to shape Caribbean identity. Trinidad-born Bastien — a Fort Lauderdale-based artist, poet and author — used his first solo exhibition to make ancient lore feel immediate and contemporary. In addition, collectors highly prized the work.

AN UNCONVENTIONAL PATH — AND A RECEPTIVE MARKET

Bastien’s command of the canvas grew from an unconventional artistic education. He never attended a formal art school, beginning instead with childhood classes and continuing to paint throughout his life. Raised amid literature, art and music, he broadened his perspective through relationships with graduate-trained artists during his formative years. Also, he continued to connect with artists while studying at Birmingham University in the U.K. Summer backpacking trips through Europe became an informal museum-and-gallery circuit. He later served on the City of Tamarac’s Public Art Committee. This committee selects works for public display.

Bastien kept prices accessible because he “wanted to encourage the diaspora to grace their walls with original art.” The strategy carried risk: buyers in the community have historically favored more pictorial works, including landscapes and dancing figures. However, this exhibition leaned decisively semi-abstract. The response upended those expectations. Sales were strong, and multigenerational families came to the gallery to acquire works. These works could carry cultural legends into the next generation.

FROM VERSE TO VISUAL MYTHMAKING

Bastien’s identity as an accomplished poet is not merely biographical texture; it is embedded in the work. Many of the paintings began as poems, creating a direct bridge between spoken word and canvas.

His poem Limbo was recently published in the Florida Bards 2026 Anthology. In the painting of the same name, the limbo dancer becomes more than a physical performer: he is a metaphysical traveler moving between life, death and rebirth. Fragmented symbols drawn from the poem — the River Styx, Cerberus, stained-glass iconography and the Phoenix — converge in a fluid narrative. Balancing figuration and abstraction, both works position limbo as cultural performance and spiritual passage.

An earlier poem, Kite Aiyo, was selected by Sotheby’s for its International Poetry Competition Anthology. The corresponding painting favors sensation over literal depiction, capturing wind, tension and weightlessness rather than simply placing kites in the sky. White patches against the dark ground direct the eye. Meanwhile, jagged pale lines cut across the canvas, turning flight into an image of loss as the kites slip away from their flyers.

Two towering works — Don Quixote and Moko Jumbie/Midnight Robber — gave the exhibition its most imposing scale. The former draws on Cervantes’ enduring figure to probe imagination, idealism and perception. Meanwhile, the latter pairs two major characters from Trinidadian masquerade tradition.

Along with Limbo, the paintings deploy a contemporary abstract language informed by Cubism and Bastien’s engineering-drawing training. Interlocking geometric forms fracture the figures, while precise linear structures are softened by portrait-like contours. This approach balances abstraction with psychological presence.

EARLY WORKS

A very early work, Portrait of Sandra, offered a useful counterpoint to the exhibition’s more overtly abstract pieces. Its conventional portrait format showed Bastien’s command of representation without sacrificing the atmosphere and emotional presence that animate the newer work.

Hand of God? builds its charge through delayed recognition. The semi-abstract hand sits at the boundary between human and divine, drawing on spiritual traditions that associate six-fingered figures with supernatural lineage. Rather than pursue anatomical realism, Bastien emphasizes motion and symbolic presence. The hand rises from a chalice-like form suggestive of ritual offering, and only gradually does the extra finger reveal itself.

THE VERDICT

The show’s principal weakness was density. Its 35 small- and medium-sized works demonstrated impressive range. However, several were crowded into corners where overhead light produced glare on reflective acrylic surfaces, briefly obscuring their layered detail.

However, pieces we crowded several into corners, where overhead light cast glare across the reflective acrylic surfaces and briefly obscured the layered detail.

Even so, Myths: Menace and Mischief marked an assured solo debut: accessible without being simplistic, educational without becoming didactic, and visually energized throughout. For viewers steeped in Caribbean folklore — and those encountering it for the first time — Bastien’s exhibition made a persuasive case for myth as both cultural inheritance and contemporary art.