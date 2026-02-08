MIAMI GARDENS — The 29th Annual Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival Weekend returns to South Florida February 26 through March 1, 2026. The festival continues nearly three decades of excellence in jazz performance, education, and community impact. Founded in 1996 by internationally acclaimed jazz trumpet legend and Miami native Melton Mustafa Sr., the festival has grown into a cultural cornerstone. It celebrates jazz as a living art form and a powerful vehicle for mentorship, education, and artistic preservation. Tickets are available at: https://mmjf29.eventbrite.com.

Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival Weekend Honorees

Esaa Mustafa and Zakiyyah Mustafa

This year’s festival honors the memory of Esaa Mustafa and Zakiyyah Mustafa, recognizing them for their foundational support and dedication to the festival’s mission. It also celebrates the enduring legacy of Melton Mustafa Sr., the visionary founder whose artistry and mentorship established the festival as a cultural pillar.

Dr. Dawn Batson

Additionally, the festival highlights the profound impact of Dr. Dawn Batson—honored not only for her leadership in music education and South Florida’s cultural life. She is also honored for her exceptional commitment to empowering youth and advancing steelpan arts. Dr. Batson’s achievements have brought lasting positive change to generations of young artists.

“The Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival is about legacy, education, and nurturing future talent,” said Melton Mustafa Jr., Festival Director. “As we honor our roots, we remain committed to expanding opportunities for young artists and sustaining jazz as a living, evolving art form.”

The Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival is an important place for performances and learning. It supports local and international jazz artists, students, teachers, small businesses, and the South Florida community.

“The Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival is more than a concert—it is a living celebration of legacy, excellence, and community uplift,” said William C. McCormick Jr., President of Florida Memorial University. “Supporting the 29th Annual Festival affirms our deep commitment to the arts as a powerful force for education, unity, and cultural preservation. This festival honors the genius of Melton Mustafa while inspiring the next generation of musicians, scholars, and leaders. It brings our campus and community together in a shared rhythm of pride, purpose, and possibility—reminding us that when culture thrives, communities rise.”

Festival Lineup Highlights

The 29th Annual Festival Weekend features a dynamic lineup of Grammy Award–winning, Grammy-recognized, and nationally touring artists. Audiences can also enjoy performances by distinguished educators and emerging talent.

Headlining Artists

Leon “Foster” Thomas, a Grammy Award–winning producer and renowned steelpanist;

Jesse Jones Jr.

Doug Carter

James Cotman

Nicole Yarling

George Tandy Sr.

Kirk Green

Melton Mustafa Jr.

Each peformer will be bringing a distinct voice and celebrated legacy to this year’s programming.

The famous Melton Mustafa Orchestra is an 18-piece big band. They will headline the festival with original songs and jazz standards. This performance celebrates their important contributions to jazz.

Nationally touring artists Mark Strowbridge, Gia Wyre, Dr. Courtney Jones, and Dr. Zachary Bartholomew will perform. Concerts will be hosted by The Real Tracy Fields.

Supporting the festival’s educational mission are respected music leaders and institutions, including Dr. Dawn Batson, Dr. Zachary Bartholomew, Waldron Dunkley, the Broward College Jazz Ensemble, and the FMU Young Lions Jazz Combo.

Audiences will also enjoy performances by the FMU Alumni Steel Pan Ensemble and the FMU Jazz All-Stars. The All-Stars feature Leon “Foster” Thomas, Kirk Green, Doug Carter, Mark Strowbridge, and James Cotman.

Festival Schedule Highlights

Thursday, February 26, 2026, 7–9 p.m. at Lorna’s Caribbean & American Grill: Kickoff featuring Jesse Jones Jr. Quartet with special guests.

at Lorna’s Caribbean & American Grill: Kickoff featuring Jesse Jones Jr. Quartet with special guests. Friday, February 27, 2026, 8–10 p.m. , at The Gardens Cigar & Whiskey Lounge: Funk Jazz All Stars deliver an energetic jazz-and-groove night.

, at The Gardens Cigar & Whiskey Lounge: Funk Jazz All Stars deliver an energetic jazz-and-groove night. Saturday, February 28, 2026, 8 a.m.–3 p.m . at Marshall L. Davis Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center: Student workshops, performances, masterclasses, band showcases, and food trucks featuring the Florida Memorial University Jazz Ensemble and Broward College Big Band.

. at Marshall L. Davis Sr. African Heritage Cultural Arts Center: Student workshops, performances, masterclasses, band showcases, and food trucks featuring the Florida Memorial University Jazz Ensemble and Broward College Big Band. Saturday, February 28, 2026, 6–9 p.m. at Miami Lakes Hotel / Courtyard: Evening performances by DEB’I United and Jerald Dorsett & Friends.

at Miami Lakes Hotel / Courtyard: Evening performances by DEB’I United and Jerald Dorsett & Friends. Sunday, March 1, 2026, 5–9 p.m. at Lou Rawls Performing Arts Center, Florida Memorial University: Red Carpet & VIP Reception with New World SOTA Jazz Ensemble, followed by MMJF Concert featuring FMU Alumni Chorale, Steel Pan Ensemble, Jazz All-Stars, Melton Mustafa Orchestra, and guest artists.

Community Impact

A part of the festival’s profits goes to MSM Arts United Inc. This nonprofit group works to improve music education in underserved communities.Proceeds help establish an endowed music scholarship for talented, at-risk youth pursuing the arts.

MSM Arts United fulfills its mission through concerts, workshops, scholarships, and mentorship programs.