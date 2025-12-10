Holiday Savings: GroceryList Jamaica Launches “30 Days of Christmas”

SOUTH FLORIDA – GroceryList Jamaica is thrilled to announce its largest holiday campaign yet—30 Days of Christmas, a month-long savings extravaganza designed to support Jamaicans both at home and throughout the diaspora. This 2025 festive season, GroceryList Jamaica brings unbeatable deals, lightning-fast delivery, new product categories, and flexible payment options to make supporting loved ones easier and more affordable than ever.

Major Expansions & New Services

This year’s campaign features significant growth, with expanded offerings in groceries, hardware, bill payment, seafood, farmstore, gas, wholesale clubs, restaurants, and more. Shoppers can enjoy same-day delivery or convenient store pickup throughout all 14 Jamaican parishes.

Holiday Highlights

Daily Deals All December : Fresh, exclusive savings drop daily across a wide selection of categories—groceries, hardware, seafood, gas, pharmacy, and more.

: Fresh, exclusive savings drop daily across a wide selection of categories—groceries, hardware, seafood, gas, pharmacy, and more. Same-Day Delivery or Pickup : Diaspora shoppers in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. can send items directly to family in Jamaica, with fast, trackable same-day delivery or local pickup.

: Diaspora shoppers in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. can send items directly to family in Jamaica, with fast, trackable same-day delivery or local pickup. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) : Send groceries and essentials instantly and pay over time using safe, flexible installment plans. Perfect for holiday budgeting!

: Send groceries and essentials instantly and pay over time using safe, flexible installment plans. Perfect for holiday budgeting! Exclusive Christmas Promo Code: Use 30DAYS01 to get US $25 OFF your Christmas order when you spend US $250 or JMD $40,000. Limited time, one-time use for holiday customers only.

Shop From Anywhere—Deliver Anywhere in Jamaica

With the new GroceryList Jamaica App, customers can:

Shop from over 250 stores islandwide

Send groceries, gas, hardware, seafood, and more to loved ones

Pay securely from the U.S., Canada, or the U.K.

Track deliveries in real time

Access Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options

Pay bills directly in the app

Download now on Android or iOS—just search GroceryList Jamaica to get started.

Leadership Statements

Rory Richards, CEO – GroceryList Jamaica:

“Christmas is the season where families depend on each other the most. Our technology, our delivery network, and our partners are all aligned to make giving easier for Jamaicans everywhere. 30 Days of Christmas is our largest rollout to date, and we’re proud to support families during this special time.”

Jermain Morgan, COO – GroceryList Jamaica:

“Our mission is simple: make it faster, easier, and more affordable for the diaspora to support loved ones back home. These holiday savings, combined with same-day delivery and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), create the strongest customer experience we’ve ever offered.”

Celebrate and Save All December!

This holiday season, GroceryList Jamaica empowers families at home and abroad to celebrate together, share more, and save big. Discover daily deals, flexible payments, and ultra-fast delivery—making this Christmas the most connected and joyful yet.