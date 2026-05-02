Paul O. Newman Appointed Director of Studies at Edna Manley College’s School of Dance

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A new chapter is unfolding at Jamaica and the Caribbean’s premier arts institution as Paul O. Newman steps into a key leadership role at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts (EMCVPA). Effective May 1, Newman has been appointed Director of Studies at the School of Dance. He brings with him a blend of performance excellence, academic achievement, and deep cultural grounding.

Based in Kingston, EMCVPA has long been a cornerstone of Caribbean arts education. Newman’s appointment signals a continued commitment to nurturing world-class talent rooted in regional traditions.

In an interview with South Florida Caribbean News, Newman described the moment as both reflective and forward-looking. “It’s a humbling moment,” he said. “One that reminds me of the journey, and sharpens my commitment to what lies ahead.”

His words capture the tone of a practitioner who has steadily built a reputation not only as a performer, but as a thoughtful educator and cultural advocate.

Newman’s journey in dance began with foundational training at the Ashe Performing Arts Company and Movements Dance Company, where he was first immersed in Jamaican dance theatre traditions. Those early experiences helped shape the artistic sensibility he carries today. It is one that merges technique with cultural storytelling.

He later formalized his training at the Edna Manley College’s School of Dance, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Performance and Choreography. During his studies, he distinguished himself as a top student. He received both the Sheila Barnett Award for Most Outstanding Performer and the Bert Rose Award for Most Outstanding Student.

Academic Portfolio

He has since expanded his academic portfolio with a Postgraduate Diploma in Arts Education and is currently pursuing a Master of Arts in Cultural Studies at the University of the West Indies (UWI).

Alongside his academic and administrative roles, Newman remains deeply embedded in Jamaica’s performance landscape. Since joining the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica in 2008, he has risen to the position of Dance Captain. In that capacity, he leads company classes, upholds performance standards, and plays a critical role in preserving and remounting the company’s celebrated repertory.

His artistic practice spans modern and contemporary dance, Afro-Caribbean and African forms, as well as Jamaican folk traditions. This is an expansive vocabulary that reflects both rigorous training and cultural fluency. Over the years, he has toured extensively across Europe, the United States, and the Caribbean. He has also taken on featured roles in Caribbean musical theatre productions.

Colleagues and students alike recognize Newman for his expressive artistry, discipline, and intellectual engagement with movement. Whether on stage, in the classroom, or in research, he consistently seeks to connect dance with deeper meaning. This approach aligns closely with the mission of the institution he now helps to lead.

Building Jamaica’s Dance Tradition

As Director of Studies, Newman is expected to play a central role in shaping curriculum, mentoring emerging dancers, and advancing the School of Dance’s regional and international impact. His appointment not only reflects personal achievement but also underscores the enduring strength of Jamaica’s dance tradition. That tradition continues to evolve through artists committed to both heritage and innovation.