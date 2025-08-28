Mayor Denise D. Grant Honors Community Leaders in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL – The City of Lauderhill Commission recently held a memorable commission meeting filled with admiration, recognition, and community pride. The first meeting after a summer recess was marked by notable and heartfelt moments honoring individuals who made lasting contributions to the City.

Key to the City

At the request of Lauderhill Mayor Denise D. Grant, the Commission presented Ms. Edde Campbell with the prestigious Key to the City. This was in recognition of her tireless and selfless service to the community. Ms. Campbell, a respected leader and advocate, was celebrated for her unwavering commitment. She focused on reentry efforts and homelessness support services for more than 20 years.

“It is important to give those who have worked and labored in our community their flowers as well as the recognition that is deserved,” Mayor Grant stated.” Ms. Campbell dedicated her career to serving the most vulnerable members of our community with compassion, professionalism, and steadfast integrity. She is our shining star.”

Street Renaming Resolution

In addition, the Commission unanimously approved a resolution, introduced by Commissioner John T. Hodgson. They decided to rename NW 42 Way to “Charles E. Booth Way” in honor of the late business owner Charles E. Booth. Mr. Booth was remembered for his invaluable contributions and lifelong dedication to the Lauderhill community. The official street renaming ceremony is expected to take place in the coming weeks. Further information is forthcoming.

Lauderhill Steel Ensemble Performance

The meeting also featured a live performance by Lauderhill Steel Ensemble and a special presentation by the Youth Empowerment Village. The organization presented an appreciation award to the Lauderhill Parks and Recreation Department for its partnership and support in enhancing the lives of local youth through meaningful programming.

The evening was filled with fanfare, applause, and heartfelt tributes from community members, supporters, and dignitaries, including current and former elected officials from neighboring cities. Many kind words were shared for both Ms. Campbell and the legacy of Mr. Booth, underscoring their lasting impact on Lauderhill.