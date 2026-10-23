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Rick Ross, Elephant Man and Kodak Black Lead Beer B Que Fest 2026

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News14 minutes ago
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Rick Ross, Elephant Man and Kodak Black Lead Beer B Que Fest 2026

Lauderhill music festival adds Elephant Man, Bossman Dlow, barbecue, local vendors and a new city-inspired beer

 

Rick Ross, Elephant Man and Kodak Black Lead Beer B Que Fest 2026

LAUDERHILL, Fla. — Rick Ross and Kodak Black will headline the seventh annual Beer B Que Music Festival on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill. The South Florida event brings together hip-hop, dancehall, barbecue and local culture.

Presented by the City of Lauderhill and Blow1ENT, the festival also features dancehall star Elephant Man and rapper Bossman Dlow. The lineup includes Webbie, Bunna B, Koly P, FattSmaxx, YK Niece, Jas Ali, Hottboy Turk, Givenchy, Major Nine, Dolly Babe, Fatt Smaxk, Golden Boy, Kawap and Sir V Wood.

Beer B Que Festival grows from Lauderhill roots

Beer B Que began as a neighborhood gathering along Lauderhill’s 38th Avenue and has grown into a larger music and food festival. Its seventh edition continues that tradition by bringing together fans of hip-hop, dancehall and Caribbean music while providing a platform for local vendors and small businesses.

This year, organizers will unveil a beer named in honor of Lauderhill and developed with local brewery Vibes Brews. The collaboration adds a city-inspired offering to the festival’s food and beverage lineup while spotlighting local entrepreneurship.

Festivalgoers can also explore barbecue selections, food trucks and local vendors. The event runs from 2 to 11 p.m.

Beer B Que Festival 2026: date, time and location

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

Time: 2–11 p.m.
Venue: Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium

Address: 3700 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311

Tickets: Visit BeerBQueFest.com.

Discount code: Use Bvibes20 for a limited time.

VIP tables and seating: 954-648-9400

Beer B Que Music Festival

Beer B Que Music Festival is an annual City of Lauderhill event celebrating community, music and food. Growing from a neighborhood gathering on 38th Avenue, the festival features established and emerging performers alongside local vendors and businesses.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News14 minutes ago
0 8 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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