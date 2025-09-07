A Spectacular Celebration of Jamaican Fashion in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL – As the sun dips below the horizon on a balmy September evening, anticipation will shimmer through the air at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center. On September 20–21, 2025, the heart of Lauderhill will beat to the vibrant rhythms of Jamaica. Stylin’ 2025 – Fi Wi Roots. Fi Wi Culture. transforms the runway and stage into an extraordinary canvas of heritage, artistry, and unbridled joy.

A Runway Radiant with Star Power

Imagine a runway electrified by charisma and cultural pride. Here, the lines between celebrity and citizen blur in a joyous celebration of identity. This year’s event draws together a constellation of Jamaican luminaries. Each is ready to exchange familiar public personas for the allure of high fashion.

Celebrity models including Mayor Wayne Messam, Consul General Oliver Mair, Mayor Denise Grant, Audrey “Dancehall Queen” Reid, Miss Jamaica World 2010 Chantal Raymond, Tamarac Commissioner Morey Wright, poet Susan “Dr. Sue” Davis, and Jamaicans.com founder Xavier Murphy, will stride the runway with boldness and flair. Donning exquisite couture from Kulture Klothes, these icons promise to ignite the crowd with their energy and presence.

The fashion spectacle continues with professional models unveiling the artistic vision of award-winning designer Hope Wade. This also includes next-generation talent Camila Nina-Simone Davis of Badgyal Brukins. Each piece is a tapestry of innovation and tradition. They celebrate not only the designers’ creativity but the very soul of Jamaican fashion.

Cultural Performances and Unforgettable Moments

But Stylin’ 2025 is more than a fashion showcase—it is a living mosaic of Jamaican music, dance, storytelling, and comedic brilliance.

The stage will resonate with the soulful strums of guitarist Eugene Grey and the evocative vocals of Yishka. It will also feature the fresh sounds of rising star Zaila Jazz. Families and children alike will delight in the playful exuberance of the beloved Ring Ding Kids.

Meanwhile, the Tallawah Mento Band fills the hall with the joyful nostalgia of Jamaica’s traditional rhythms.

The legendary Jamaican Folk Revue will uplift spirits with powerful performances that honor the island’s rich legacy. Crowd favorites Sophia Nicholson and Ricky Rowe will have audiences roaring with laughter. They spin tales both timeless and timely.

Guiding the night’s energy are hosts Sir Rockwell, Jodi Ann Gray, and Suzette Speaks. Their dynamic presence will stitch together each element of this vibrant tapestry.

Beyond the Stage: Immersive Cultural Experiences

Stylin’ 2025 extends its celebration far beyond runway and stage. Guests are invited to wander Boutique Row, where Afrocentric fashion dazzles and inspires. They can also try their hand at elegant head wrap demonstrations. Surprises and generous giveaways await, ensuring that every attendee carries away a piece of the festival’s magic.

Honoring Miss Lou’s Legacy

This year’s festivities are woven in honor of Miss Lou—Louise Bennett-Coverley. Her 106th birthday is commemorated through every laugh, song, and vibrant garment. The Louise Bennett Heritage Council, in proud partnership with the City of Lauderhill, the Broward County Cultural Division, the Cultural Council, and the Broward County Board of County Commissioners, brings this vision to life. They unite community and culture in a jubilant tribute.

Don’t Miss the Cultural Event of the Season

As tickets vanish and excitement mounts, Stylin’ 2025 stands as the cultural event you simply cannot miss. With seating limited and demand soaring, now is the moment to secure your place amidst the elegance, creativity, and pride that define the Jamaican spirit.

Let the runway dazzle, let the music uplift, let the laughter flow—Stylin’ 2025 is here to celebrate not just fashion, but the enduring heartbeat of Jamaican culture.