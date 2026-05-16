Best Poet Nominee Marcia Jackson Hosts IRAWMA Event

LAUDERHILL – After learning of her nomination for a third International Reggae And World Music Awards (IRAWMA), Marcia Jackson felt a surge of excitement. That feeling Intensified when the poet heard she would also host the annual event.

The 43rd IRAWMA takes place May 17 at Lauderhill Performing Arts Center in Lauderhill, Florida. Jackson goes for her third straight win in the Best Poet/Spoken Word Entertainer category.

“Winning the Mutabaruka Award for Best Poet/Spoken Word Entertainer twice showed me that our art form is respected here. Now, hosting lets me celebrate every genre that carries our stories, from dub poetry to dancehall,” said Jackson.

Other contenders for the Mutabaruka Award are Amaziyah The Great, Majorie Walters (aka Maj Da Poet), Richie Innocent and Wise Wurdz.

From Portland parish in eastern Jamaica, Jackson lives in Palm Bay, Florida where she is active in theater. Her 20-year career has covered the stage as an actress/comedienne; recording artist and poet.

A registered nurse, Jackson believes when events like the IRAWMA acknowledges poets alongside dancehall and reggae artists, it shows mainstream respect for the genre has grown.

“Poets don’t always get this kind of platform in music spaces, so every time IRAWMA recognizes spoken word, it feels like a win for all of us carrying on Miss Lou, Claude McKay, Maya Angelou, Marcus Garvey, Linton Kwesi Johnson and Mutabaruka’s legacy,” she said.

There are 45 categories at the 2026 IRAWMA. Five persons including veteran tour promoter George Crooks and singer/guitarist Wayne Armond of Chalice, will receive Special Honors.