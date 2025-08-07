Celebrate Jamaica 63 With Music, Culture, and Community in Miramar

MIRAMAR – Get ready, South Florida! This Friday night, August 8th, from 7 PM to 11 PM, the heart of Miramar will beat to the sounds of Jamaica as we celebrate the Jamaica 63 Independence Fete at the Vernon E. Hargray Youth Enrichment Center, located at 7000 Miramar Parkway.

Jamaican Sound System Culture

Hosted by Commissioner Carson “Eddy” Edwards and Broward County Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis, this signature event pays homage to the iconic Jamaican Sound System culture – the musical movement that revolutionized dance halls and shaped the heart of reggae, ska, and dancehall music. It’s more than just a party – it’s a celebration of freedom, heritage, and community.

It will be a night of pure vibes featuring musical selections from LP International with Puma, Supa Twitch, Glamour Wayne, and Tony Matterhorn spinning tracks all night long. And with DJ Radcliffe as the MC, you already know the energy level will be turned up high.

“Events like these bring us together in the most powerful way – through culture, music, and pride,” said Commissioner Carson “Eddy” Edwards. “As we celebrate Jamaica’s 63rd year of independence, we’re also celebrating the strength of our community right here in Miramar. Everyone’s welcome!”

Enter the Best Dressed Jamaican Colors Competition and let your spirit shine. “Be Proud. Be Bold. In the Black, Green and Gold”. Prizes for the winning male and female will be awarded.

Whether you grew up on Dancehall classics or just love a good community vibe, this is one night you won’t want to miss.

Admission is FREE for everyone! Food, drink and novelties will be on sale. Stop by the Broward County tent to learn about resources available from the County. Bring your crew. Bring your flag. Bring the love.

RSVP now at MiramarJam63.eventbrite.com. Let’s make memories. Let’s celebrate Jamaica 63 – together!