Lifestyle Podcast Exploring Global Cultures

SOUTH FLORIDA — Vitra Singh, born in Trinidad, raised in Brooklyn, and now a mom of two young children, has launched a bold new lifestyle podcast. Her unique goal is to speak with one woman from every country in the world. She wants to share their culture, traditions, and norms of everyday life with listeners everywhere.

TBH with Vitra (Travel Beyond Home) Podcast

This is the only podcast in the world with this goal.

The show, titled TBH with Vitra (Travel Beyond Home), is for people who are deeply curious about other cultures. It targets those who love learning how families live day-to-day. It also explains how customs are passed down, how communities celebrate and grieve, and what makes each place feel like home.

Each conversation moves beyond tourist snapshots to reveal the textures of real life—customs, values, humor, faith, food, and the small moments that define a place.

“So many of us crave that sense of freedom and discovery we had before life got busy,” said Singh. “I wanted to create something that lets you travel through someone else’s eyes—to spark wonder again, even if you’re listening while folding laundry or driving carpool.”

Singh brings a multicultural lens to her interviews, drawing from her Trinidadian roots, her Brooklyn upbringing, and her academic background. She holds a degree in Broadcast Journalism from NYU and an MBA from Nova Southeastern University.

Premiere Episode

The first episodes spotlight women from Thailand and Ireland. New countries are being added regularly. Each ~30-minute conversation offers an intimate cultural snapshot. It provides a moment of escape for listeners who can’t hop on a plane.

The lifestyle podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and YouTube.