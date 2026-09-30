AFJ Raises $12 Million Ahead of New York Hummingbird Gala

WASHINGTON DC – The American Friends of Jamaica has raised $12 million and deployed $7.2 million for education, health care, economic development and disaster recovery programs across Jamaica. Meanwhile, the nonprofit prepares for its 2026 Hummingbird Gala in New York.

AFJ works with local organizations to direct resources to communities across the island.

The organization also awarded 34 traditional grants totaling $641,202 this year. Recipients include Clifton Boys’ Home, the Janet & Rupert Banton Foundation and the Jamaica 4-H Foundation.

AFJ said the $7.2 million already deployed is separate from this year’s traditional grant funding, underscoring the reach of its annual fundraising efforts.

Hummingbird Gala Set for Oct. 16

The Hummingbird Gala will be held Oct. 16 at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. Organizers expect Prime Minister Andrew Holness to attend the fundraiser. The event will bring together members of the Jamaican and international communities.

Sandals Resorts Executive Chairman Adam Stewart will receive the International Achievement Award. Emmy Award-winning actress and DIVA Foundation President and CEO Sheryl Lee Ralph will receive the International Humanitarian Award.

We recognize Stewart for decades of business leadership, institution-building and service to communities in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

Through the Sandals Foundation, We Care Foundation and Sandals Corporate University, he has helped direct tens of millions of dollars toward health care, education and disaster recovery.

We honor Ralph for her long-standing HIV/AIDS advocacy and efforts to confront stigma surrounding the disease.

She also supports Chantilly Primary School in Manchester, the alma mater of her mother, Ivy Ralph, while maintaining a decades-long career in film, television and Broadway and championing her Jamaican heritage.

Gala Program and Entertainment

The gala, a major fundraiser for AFJ programs in Jamaica, will open with a cocktail reception and auction, followed by dinner, award presentations and entertainment. AFJ President Wendy Hart and Executive Director Caron Chung are scheduled to deliver remarks.

Reggae and dancehall pioneers Sister Nancy and Brigadier Jerry will perform.

AFJ has also mobilized resources for disaster response and recovery. This includes support after Hurricane Melissa. This effort reflects its wider commitment to urgent relief and long-term development in Jamaica.