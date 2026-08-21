Miami Broward Carnival 2026 Key Highlights Revealed

The two-weekend cultural showcase will feature Junior Carnival, Pan Jamboree, Red Road Fete, the Official J’ouvert and the signature Carnival Day Parade & Fete

SOUTH FLORIDA — Miami Broward Carnival is expanding its 2026 footprint with a two-weekend slate that brings new partnerships and added programming. In addition, the event will have a larger Broward County presence. This expansion will enhance one of the nation’s marquee Caribbean cultural celebrations.

The Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee has unveiled the first details for Miami Broward Carnival 2026. This annual celebration is an important event for Columbus Day Weekend travelers. It is also a major platform for Caribbean music. It features mas, steelpan, food, artistry, and cultural entrepreneurship.

Junior Carnival and Pan Jamboree

The season opens on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at Tamarac Sports Complex. Junior Carnival and Pan Jamboree will be held together. They will be staged in collaboration with the City of Tamarac.

Junior Carnival, presented by TD Bank, will spotlight young masqueraders. Meanwhile, Pan Jamboree will put steelpan center stage as one of Carnival’s defining sounds.

Organizers expect over eight children’s mas bands and over four steelbands to join. They will bring costume design, storytelling, musicianship, and intergenerational tradition to one daytime showcase.

“Miami Broward Carnival is about protecting our traditions while giving them room to grow,” said Joan Hinkson-Justin, Chairwoman of the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee. “The 2026 celebration brings together our youngest masqueraders, steelpan musicians, mas bands, sponsors, government partners and international visitors for an experience that reflects the full power and range of Caribbean culture.”

Red Road Fete

Carnival week shifts into high gear on Friday, October 9, with Red Road Fete. This new event joins the Carnival calendar. It is produced by the City of Tamarac and powered by Miami Broward One Carnival.

The Tamarac event is designed to kick off Columbus Day Weekend. It features a high-energy mix of Caribbean music, entertainment, and community celebration.

Official J’ouvert

The following morning, the Official J’ouvert returns to Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium on Saturday, October 10. The City of Lauderhill powers the event, and Visit Lauderdale hosts it.

Organizers expect the event to draw more than 20 bands. Soca, movement and Caribbean street tradition will fuel the paint-and-powder celebration.

Carnival Day Parade & Fete

The weekend culminates Sunday, October 11, with the Miami Broward Carnival Day Parade & Fete at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium. Presented by Visit Lauderdale and powered by the City of Lauderhill and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, the signature event marks the centerpiece of the 2026 celebration.

More than 16 masquerade bands will take the road and transform the venue into a moving showcase of elaborate costumes, music, Caribbean identity and competitive creativity. Afterward, the day transitions into a live concert experience featuring international Caribbean performers.

Carnival Day Experience

Beyond the parade route and stage, the Carnival Day experience will include a Caribbean Food Village, arts and crafts vendors, sponsor activations and cultural experiences. Moreover, family-friendly entertainment will give residents and visitors a full-day destination built around the sights, sounds and flavors of the diaspora.

“There is renewed momentum around Miami Broward Carnival,” Hinkson-Justin added. “For 2026, we are deepening our Broward County partnerships, creating new entry points for audiences and continuing to welcome people from across South Florida and beyond to celebrate the culture with us.”

The expanded schedule underscores Miami Broward Carnival’s growing role as a cultural tourism driver and economic engine for the region. Across two weekends, the event will engage masqueraders, steelbands, musicians, designers, artisans, vendors, small businesses, cultural organizations and visitors. Many will travel to South Florida for one of the largest Caribbean Carnival experiences in the U.S.

Organizers said more details will be shared in the coming weeks. These include event times, bands, headliners, ticket information, food vendors, and special activations.

Miami Broward Carnival 2026 Schedule

Saturday, October 3, 2026

Junior Carnival & Pan Jamboree

Tamarac Sports Complex – City of Tamarac

In collaboration with the City of Tamarac

Junior Carnival Presented by TD Bank

Featuring 8+ children’s mas bands and 4+ steelbands

Friday, October 9, 2026

Red Road Fete

City of Tamarac

Produced by the City of Tamarac

Powered by Miami Broward One Carnival

Saturday, October 10, 2026

Official J’ouvert

Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium

Powered by the City of Lauderhill

Hosted by Visit Lauderdale

Featuring 20+ J’ouvert bands celebrating Caribbean culture through paint, powder, music and movement.

Sunday, October 11, 2026

Miami Broward Carnival Day Parade & Fete

Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium

Presented by Visit Lauderdale

Powered by the City of Lauderhill and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB)

Featuring 16+ masquerade bands, live international Caribbean entertainment, the Caribbean Food Village, arts and crafts, vendors, cultural experiences and more.

2026 Sponsors, Media & Community Partners

The Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee gratefully acknowledges the organizations whose support and partnership help make Miami Broward Carnival 2026 possible.

SPONSORS:

Visit Lauderdale; Miami-Dade County; Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB); Monster; Florida Department of Health; FLOW | ding; Potieri; TD Bank (Junior Carnival only).

MEDIA:

Voice of the Caribbean; National Weekly; Trini Jungle Juice; CaneRadio.com; Synergy TV; SFLCN.com; Jamaicans.com; Team Soca; Road Block Radio; WACK Radio.

PARTNERS:

City of Tamarac; City of Lauderhill; Lucian Carnival; Caribbean American Passport; Haitian All-StarZ; Fete Bandits; MARS; MBOCHC; SFCBLA; Bacchanal Sunday; Miami-Dade County; Mike Andrews; Riddims Marketing;

Miami Broward Carnival acknowledges the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council. The event is also backed by the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.

For official Miami Broward Carnival 2026 information, tickets and updates, visit MiamiCarnival.org and follow @miabrocarnival across social media.