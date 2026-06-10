Broward County Students Invited to Apply for ASPIRE Academy

FORT LAUDERDALE — Broward County students and families are invited to apply to the next cohort of ASPIRE Academy at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, a free, in-person college readiness and mentorship program designed to help students prepare for success after high school.

To apply to ASPIRE Academy, students and families should visit the Broward County Library’s ASPIRE Academy information page.

“ASPIRE Academy was founded to help students realize that their future is bigger than their circumstances. We created this program to ignite hope and provide students with real access to mentorship, college guidance, scholarships and career preparation, ensuring every student can reach beyond what they once thought possible. Seeing students gain confidence, visit college campuses, earn scholarships and pursue goals once thought out of reach inspires us daily. Our mission is simple: to help students believe in themselves and equip them to achieve their dreams,” said Shedly Casseus Parnther, MBA, chief visionary founder of The Scholarship Plug Inc.

Serving Broward County students in grades 10–12, ASPIRE Academy gives students tools, mentorship, guidance, and resources. Students can navigate college admissions and scholarships and prepare for future careers.

ASPIRE offers one-on-one college admissions advising. It also helps with FAFSA and scholarship applications. In addition, ASPIRE provides SAT and ACT test preparation. It offers college and career readiness workshops. Students can join leadership development opportunities. ASPIRE also offers college tours and educational field trips.

Guest speakers visit from colleges and professional industries. Students gain real-world career exposure. These services help students broaden their vision. They help students face the future with optimism and determination.

“ASPIRE Academy reflects the power of what can happen when students are given access, encouragement and a strong support system. At the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, we are proud to help create spaces where young people can explore their potential, broaden their vision for the future and gain the tools to pursue higher education and meaningful career opportunities. Programs like ASPIRE not only prepare students academically but also build confidence, leadership and a sense of possibility,” said Dr. Tameka Bradley Hobbs, library regional manager and historian.

Student success stories continue to highlight the impact of ASPIRE Academy. Through ASPIRE’s partnership with Computdot, 10 students received laptops to support their academic achievement. Student Daveon James earned a $5,000 scholarship and participated in his first college tour. Students Zion Ferguson and Jalilah Davis benefited from ASPIRE’s test preparation support, which helped position them for eligibility for the Florida Bright Futures Scholarship.

College Tours

ASPIRE students and families have toured institutions including the University of Miami, Florida International University, Florida Memorial University, Florida Atlantic University and Palm Beach Atlantic University, exposing students to a wide range of higher education opportunities.

In addition, Karma Gibson, a Junior Gold Coast Pageant winner, was selected to serve on the African American Research Library and Cultural Center Student Advisory Board, further strengthening her leadership and community engagement.

Another student, Gavin Jules, worked closely with ASPIRE mentors after being denied admission to his top-choice university. With perseverance and support, he ultimately earned a full-ride scholarship to a university he once thought was out of reach, demonstrating that resilience and guidance can help turn dreams into reality.

ASPIRE Academy outcomes include: