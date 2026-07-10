90,000 Vote-by-Mail Ballots to Be Mailed in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office will begin mailing more than 90,000 domestic Vote-by-Mail ballots Monday, July 13, for the Aug. 18, 2026, Primary Election.

Ballots will be sent to Broward County voters who requested a Vote-by-Mail ballot. Voters are encouraged to sign up for ballot status notifications at BrowardVotes.gov to receive updates when their ballot has been mailed, received and counted. In addition, voters will be notified if an issue with their ballot requires attention.

“Voting by mail is a secure and convenient way to participate in the Primary Election,” Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said. “I encourage Broward County voters who requested a Vote-by-Mail ballot to track their ballot, sign the return envelope and return it early so it is received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.”

Vote-by-Mail ballots include prepaid return postage. Voters returning ballots by mail should allow as much time as possible for delivery. Completed ballots must be received by the Supervisor of Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Voters also may return completed Vote-by-Mail ballots to secure ballot intake stations at Supervisor of Elections offices. Alternatively, they may use designated Early Voting locations during the Early Voting period.

On Monday, Aug. 17, and Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 18, Vote-by-Mail ballots will be accepted only at secure ballot intake stations located at Supervisor of Elections offices throughout the county.

Important Dates and Information for the Aug. 18 Primary Election

Voter registration deadline and deadline to change party affiliation: Monday, July 20

• Last day to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot: Thursday, Aug. 6, by 5 p.m.

• Early Voting: Aug. 8-16, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Election Day: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about voter registration, Vote-by-Mail ballot requests, voter status updates and other election inquiries, visit BrowardVotes.gov.