Jamaica Tourist Board Names Vance Carter to Lead Diaspora Relations in U.S.

MIAMI — The Jamaica Tourist Board has appointed Vance A. Carter, CD, as business development officer for diaspora relations in the United States, strengthening the agency’s outreach to Jamaican communities across the country.

Carter, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, brings 41 years of service to Jamaica, including 23 years in consular duty in the United States. He rose through the ranks of the Jamaica Constabulary Force to senior superintendent of police, spending the final 17 years of that tenure on secondment to the Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami.

After retiring from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Carter continued in diplomatic service for six years as vice consul, security attaché and protocol officer from 2017 to 2023. In those roles, he represented Jamaica at official functions, government meetings and diaspora events across the southeastern United States, while coordinating protocol and security liaison for visiting Jamaican prime ministers, senior government officials and diplomats.

Carter has received the Order of Distinction in the Officer Class and Commander Class from the government of Jamaica.

“Vance’s more than four decades of distinguished service to Jamaica, including years of direct engagement with our diaspora community in South Florida, make him an exceptional fit for this role,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s director of tourism.

“The diaspora is extremely vital to Jamaica’s tourism success, and his integrity, outstanding reputation and relationships across our diaspora communities will be a tremendous asset. We look forward to the impact of his work.”