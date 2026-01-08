Carnival Season Unveils New Talent in Trinidad

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – One female soca artiste says she is praying that one day, God will shine a light on the music industry in Trinidad and Tobago. This would afford her and other budding artistes, an opportunity to truly be heard. Not the average ‘new artist,’ Crystal Charles, best known as C.C is the frontline singer of the band, Brass 2 The World. She was recruited to join the ranks of the well-respected brass band, in 2025. She says it’s been the highlight of her career thus far.

As the focus shifts from Christmas to the lively Carnival season, the entertainer has been in the industry since 2010. She hopes more people in T&T will hear her music.

A short season in play, C.C has unleashed ‘Time’ alongside fellow entertainer, Hooligan. It was produced by Okay Pronto out of New York City and boasts a strong Afrobeat synergy with Soca. “Hooligan and I just built a vibe and wrote this song on the spot,” she said. She added that it was also her very first experience working with Pronto.

“The song is an Afro/Soca/Dancehall blend, with a smooth, sweet vibe,” she explained, noting that the aim is to penetrate not just the short T&T carnival season, but also an international audience. Like many others in the world of Soca, C.C has been patiently waiting her turn and with a powerful vocal tone, she knows she is deserving of consideration. “I’ve been in the business for a long time but I took a break for about 6 years and returned to music. I know stepping away when I did, impacted my growth as an artiste but I am back at it and I know that consistency in important to success.”

Music Genres

Describing her musical style as groovy, passionate, emotional, sweet and RnB infused, C.C does not shy away from her feminine energy.

“I’d love to work with Nadia Batson, Patrice Roberts and Machel, someday,” she revealed, explaining that she’s been honing her writing skills, building confidence in this area and learning that believing in herself is necessary to success. “’Time’ is both intimate and infectious. I think it’s a feel-good song that’s perfect for late-night rendezvous and intimate relations,” said the singer, making it clear that this one, while unleashed ahead of Carnival, is risqué and perfectly suited for adults.

C.C is an artist who is also a business owner and a medical professional. She is excited to enter the music industry. She wants to explore different music genres and release several albums in the next five years.

“I’ve learnt that consistency is key. I believe that as an artiste you just have to keep pushing and eventually, when your time comes, and God says yes, nobody can say no. I’m just keeping the faith,” she affirmed.

Follow C.C’s journey as she welcomes the thrill of Carnival 2026 alongside Hooligan and as lead singer of Brass 2 The World. “I’m as ready as I’ll ever be for the excitement and the opportunities. I want everyone to follow me on my ride @c.c_theoneandonly on Instagram,” she said.