Streaming Platform Tubi: Watch “From Yard” Now

NEW YORK – “From Yard”, the highly anticipated, award winning television series pilot which had its red carpet premiere in Jamaica in 2023, has been acquired by popular streaming platform Tubi. It is now available for viewing internationally.

Based on the autobiographical novel Yardie by David G. Heron, From Yard is described as an immigrant urban drama. It follows the life of the author from his childhood days growing up in Jamaica to his often turbulent young adulthood. The story continues to his life in New York City as an NYPD parole officer. He struggles to find his own path amidst personal and professional challenges and tragedy.

The pilot is produced by Leland and Phaedra Benford through Cupcake Rapture Studios in Atlanta, with Heron serving as executive producer. Benford directs from a script written by Heron, Noel E. Dunn, and Maya Hall, adapted from Heron’s novel.

The one-hour pilot, distributed by Wish Love Media, aims to start a full season with more episodes. Executive Producer Heron says the streaming deal with Tubi is the next step to get support for that first season.

“Streaming on Tubi enables us to be seen by a wide international audience which will hopefully lead to us being able to eventually produce our full season of episodes,” he says. “So the more viewers that tune in to watch our show is the more beneficial it is for all parties. The journey to this moment began several years ago with the initial publication of my novel Yardie, and so the fact that we now find ourselves here, some two years after we shot our pilot episode, is a tribute to our passion, dedication, commitment and tenacity. If it is true that ‘good things come to those who wait,’ we think From Yard has definitely been worth waiting for, and we hope our viewers will agree.”

Film Festival Awards

“From Yard” had its big world premiere at Kingston’s Palace Cineplex in 2023. After that, it was chosen for many important film festivals. It received very positive reviews and won several awards.

Best Short Drama: 2024 Shoot Your Shot Film Festival

Special recognition Award: 2025 Spotlight Short Film Awards

Finalist: 2024 Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival

2024 Black Film Festival in Atlanta

Caribbean Tales International Film Festival in Toronto

Accomplished Cast

The accomplished cast of mostly Jamaican actors in “From Yard” is headed by Shevrado Oliver in the leading role of David G. Heron. The cast also includes Glen ‘Titus’ Campbell, playwright and actor David Heron (not to be confused with Executive Producer David G. Heron), Joe Herrera, Darron Donaldson, Miranda Melhado, and Adam Christian as the young David G. Heron.

The accomplishments and visibility of several cast members has also risen considerably since the show’s production.

Shevrado Oliver

Shevrado Oliver earned a 2024 Accolade Global Recognition Award as Best Actor for his performance in the upcoming feature film Behind Closed Doors. He also made his New York stage acting debut in the recent Silver Anniversary production of David Heron’s Off Broadway comedy Love and Marriage and New York City.

David Heron

Heron himself won the 2024 Broadway World Award for Best Supporting Performer in Shakespeare in The Park’s The Tempest (Rhode Island).

Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell earned Jamaican theatre’s 2024 Actor Boy Award for Best Actor in the comedy production Room 513.

Joe Herrera

Additionally, Joe Herrera has appeared recently in the popular crime drama BMF (Black Mafia Family) on the STARZ network.