T-Mobile Helps Keep Loved Ones Connected in the Wake of Hurricane Melissa

SOUTH FLORIDA – Our thoughts are with everyone affected by Hurricane Melissa, which made landfall yesterday as a devastating Category 5 storm across Jamaica and neighboring islands. This was the most powerful storm ever recorded to strike Jamaica. It resulted in widespread damage and extensive power outages. Many communities are now beginning the challenging process of recovery.

At T-Mobile, we recognize how critical it is to stay connected during times of crisis. To help our customers reach their family members, loved ones, and friends, we are waiving charges for international long-distance calls, texts, and roaming. This applies in Jamaica, as well as the surrounding islands of Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas.

This support is available to all customers on our network—including T-Mobile Postpaid and Prepaid, Metro, Assurance Wireless, UScellular, Mint, and Ultra—beginning today, Wednesday, October 29, and continuing through Tuesday, November 12.

We are committed to supporting our customers and communities during this difficult time. T-Mobile will continue to closely monitor the aftermath of the storm. We will provide timely updates as the situation evolves.

For resources and information on disaster preparedness, as well as details on T-Mobile's emergency response capabilities, please visit our Emergency Response hub.