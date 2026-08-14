Kingston Open Set to Boost Jamaica’s Tennis Scene

PPIVOTT Salutes Odyssey Sports Management as Kingston Open Brings ATP Challenger Tennis to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — As Jamaica prepares to host the first ATP Challenger tournament in the English-speaking Caribbean, PPIVOTT LLC CEO O’Neil Walters is extending best wishes to Odyssey Sports Management. This comes ahead of the Kingston Open, which begins Aug. 16 at the Liguanea Club.

Walters said PPIVOTT and Odyssey Sports Management have mutually concluded their business relationship and will pursue separate business directions.

“PPIVOTT wishes Odyssey Sports Management every success as it undertakes this historic milestone for tennis in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean,” Walters said. “The Kingston Open gives tennis fans a rare opportunity to see high-level international competition on home soil.”

The Kingston Open will feature back-to-back professional tournaments, with the first scheduled for Aug. 16-22 and the second for Aug. 23-29. The two-week event is expected to bring international players and ranking-point competition. Additionally, it will bring new visibility to Jamaica’s growing role in regional tennis.

PPIVOTT said it remains committed to initiatives that expand access to tennis in Jamaica and support the sport’s long-term development across the region.

PPIVOTT Shifts Focus to Grassroots Tennis

As PPIVOTT continues its mission to “change the world one talent at a time,” the company said it is turning its attention to expanding access to tennis at the grassroots level.

PPIVOTT is developing “1000 Tennis Balls,” an initiative designed to introduce tennis to young people in underserved communities. It will also help provide the equipment and instruction needed to learn the sport.

Through the initiative, PPIVOTT plans to donate practice tennis balls and support instructor training. In addition, the company will introduce tennis programming in underserved communities across Jamaica. The first stop will support programming at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex in Arnett Gardens later this year.

Larry Dillion of Tennis & Technology LLC in New Jersey has helped secure more than 500 tennis balls to date. He is expected to travel to Jamaica to help launch the initiative. Additional details on the initiative and supporting partners will be announced later.