Supermarket in Santa Cruz Offers Hurricane Relief Courtesy of JN Money

SANTA CRUZ, Jamaica – Gratitude, relief, and excitement rippled through In Town Supermarket in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth, on December 18. JN Money covered grocery bills for several customers still reeling from the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa.

Santa Cruz remains one of several communities in western Jamaica where residents still grapple with damaged homes, disrupted livelihoods, and strained household finances following the hurricane. The supermarket in Santa Cruz plays a crucial role in providing for these residents. Throughout St Elizabeth, many residents also depend on agriculture, small trade, and daily informal activities. However, the hurricane’s damage has translated into reduced earnings and rising costs.

JN Money Partnership with In Town Supermarket

Against that backdrop, JN Money partnered with In Town Supermarket, a popular supermarket in Santa Cruz and one of its agent locations in the area, to deliver immediate, practical relief at cashier counters. For shoppers, the unexpected assistance meant food on the table without added worry, at least for the day.

For one of the beneficiaries, the intervention was timely and the assistance arrived when she needed it most. “The money I have wasn’t enough,” said Marvalee Braham. “I was going to sort out some things [and there are] persons I owed, so thank you very much.”

Another shopper, Lornalin Carby, also expressed her overwhelming appreciation. She noted that “It’s been a long time I haven’t received anything like this.” Reflecting on the hurricane experience, she added, “Melissa did us so bad, but we have to be grateful.”

Evona Blair, a JN member for over four decades, was all smiles as her groceries were fully paid for at a supermarket in Santa Cruz. She described the gesture as a welcome surprise for which she was “very grateful.”

For employees at In Town Supermarket, witnessing customers’ reactions was uplifting. It was a clear reminder that even a small act of kindness can have a big impact, especially for community healing from trauma.

“I really appreciate JN Money being here because you’ve put smiles on our customers’ faces and that made me happy and has also made my Christmas,” shared Nadia Beadle, cashier supervisor at the JN Money agent location.

‘Holiday Hope’ Initiative

The activity in Santa Cruz was part of JN Money’s ‘Holiday Hope’ initiative. It aims to provide timely, human-centered support during the holiday season, especially in communities facing prolonged recovery after the major hurricane. In Town Supermarket was the first of the agent locations in severely affected parishes.

The JN Money team has planned visits to surprise shoppers by covering the cost of groceries, food, and hardware items in the supermarket in Santa Cruz.

Sanya Wallace, assistant general manager of the JN Money Group, emphasized that the impact was intentional. She said the goal for JN Money is not only to ease financial pressure but also to provide encouragement and hope to individuals, families, and communities navigating uncertainty.