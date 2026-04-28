Scikron Entertainment / Big Yard Music Expands “Happy Wife” Riddim

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Scikron Entertainment – Big Yard Music launched the “Happy Wife” riddim with its debut track, “You Don’t Have to Ask,” by Christopher Martin on February 14, 2026. Rooted in the heartbeat of reggae, the single blends a timeless feel that transports listeners to a simpler era, quickly entering the iTunes Top 100 within its first week.

Led by legendary producer Robert Livingston, the project delivers a warm, authentic reggae experience featuring clean guitar skanks, steady drums, and rich basslines that echo nostalgic Jamaican evenings. It captures the essence of a classic era when one instrumental could inspire multiple hits across sound systems, radio, and dancehall.

The “Happy Wife” juggling album followed on February 21, 2026, introducing a strong lineup of contemporary reggae voices. Standout tracks include “Ningy Ningy” by Rude Link, “Any Season” by Jahzeal, “Melanin Queen” by Lutan Fyah, “Rebuild” by Akeen Fennell, “She’s All Mind” by Shawn Antoine, and “Had to Say Hi” by Thrillarush—setting the tone for a rich, authentic reggae experience.

The project continued its rollout on April 24, 2026, with a fresh wave of releases adding new energy to the riddim. These include “My Last Nerve” by Alaine, alongside “Give Them Love” by Egyptian, “Reggae World” by Busy Signal, “Love Surrounding” by Brian & Tony Gold, “She Gimme Love” by Bling Dawg, “Ova” by Kevyn V, “Reggae Vibes” by Kananga, “The Spot” by Press K, and “Big Woman” by Sevanteen—each bringing a unique voice to the growing collection.

Anchored by live musicianship, the riddim is driven by drummer Shaun “Natty” Darson and bassist Jerome “Squidly” Small, alongside keyboardists Carol “Bowie” McLaughlin and Shawn Antoine, and guitarist Kenroy “Shartman” Mullings.

The instrumental was recorded at Tuff Gong Recording Studio, while vocals, overdubs, and final mixing were completed at Big Yard Recording Studio. The project was mastered by Chris “Chrisman” Scott, with artwork by Aljay Hamilton.

Inspired by the theme “Happy Wife, Happy Life,” the riddim explores love and relationships through diverse reggae voices blending heartfelt moments with playful storytelling, all carried by a smooth, cohesive groove.

Rooted in the tradition of rhythm juggling, the project reflects the enduring legacy of Robert Livingston, whose iconic productions helped shape modern reggae. With “Happy Wife,” that legacy continues bridging generations while staying true to authentic Jamaican sound.

From Kingston to the world, the message is simple: when the groove is real, the culture responds.

“Happy Wife” — one riddim, many voices, pure reggae legacy.