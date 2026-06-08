OAS Unveils Portrait Honoring Jamaican Women’s Rights Pioneer Princess May Lawes

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Organization of American States on Friday unveiled a portrait honoring Jamaican women’s rights pioneer Princess May Lawes. They celebrated her trailblazing role as the first Caribbean woman and first woman of African descent to lead the Inter-American Commission of Women.

Portriat Unveiling

The portrait was unveiled in the Hall of Heroes and Heroines at OAS headquarters during the 40th Assembly of Delegates of the Commission. It was organized by the Inter-American Commission of Women and Jamaica’s Permanent Mission to the OAS. The ceremony drew diplomats, ministers, permanent representatives and delegates from across the Americas.

Presenting the portrait on behalf of Jamaica, Ambassador Antony Anderson said Lawes’ influence extended far beyond her home country. Moreover, he said it reflected a lifetime of public service, advocacy and leadership.

“We gather not only to remember a life but to celebrate a legacy,” Anderson said. “Princess May Lawes stood at the intersection of public service, advocacy, faith and regional leadership. Throughout her distinguished career, she embodied the highest ideals of service to humanity.”

Lawes became a Jamaican senator in 1976 and later served as a Member of Parliament from 1980 to 1989. As the parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Youth and Community Development, she oversaw women’s affairs. She also led work on children’s services. She supported policies to improve the lives of women and young people across Jamaica.

Anderson said Lawes’ election to the commission presidency from 1984 to 1986 marked a milestone for Jamaica, the Caribbean and women of African descent across the hemisphere. At 32, she was also the youngest woman to hold the post.

“Her election represented more than a personal accomplishment. It was a defining moment for the Caribbean and for women of African descent throughout the hemisphere,” he said. “Her voice brought moral clarity and urgency to conversations surrounding the rights and dignity of women.”

Hall of Heroes and Heroines

He said the portrait’s permanent placement in the Hall of Heroes and Heroines would ensure future generations remember a leader who broke barriers. As a result, she helped reshape regional conversations on women’s rights. “Princess May Lawes belonged to Jamaica, but her legacy belongs to the Americas,” Anderson said as he formally handed over the portrait.

OAS Secretary General Albert Ramdin said Lawes’ impact reached well beyond Jamaica, spanning politics, social development and religious service.

Violence Against Women

“Today we honor Princess Lawes, who tirelessly fought for the rights of women in our region,” Ramdin said. He added that during her tenure, the commission advanced regional frameworks on violence against women and girls.

Ramdin also thanked Jamaica for helping secure permanent recognition for Lawes at the hemispheric body. Additionally, he said the Caribbean’s leadership within the OAS continues to grow.

“The OAS is richer for the work she did here, and this hemisphere is better for the doors she refused to leave closed,” Ramdin said. “We must continue honoring her memory by placing women and children at the center of our efforts and by building a region where everyone can thrive.”

Anderson and Ramdin later unveiled the portrait to an audience of delegates, diplomats, and officials at OAS headquarters.

Lawes, who died on April 19, 2024, at age 79, is remembered as one of Jamaica’s most influential advocates for women’s rights and social development. Her portrait will remain permanently displayed at the OAS. This serves as a tribute to a legacy that continues to shape efforts toward gender equality across the Americas.