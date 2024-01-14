Keisha Salmon Delivers First Solo, “Thank You Father”

by Howard Campbell

NEW YORK – Before she found solace in the Word of God, Keisha Salmon was a wayward youth from the tough community of Paradise Crescent in Montego Bay. Now an ordained minister of religion, she reflects on those years in Thank You Father, her first song.

Produced by Andre “Dretegs” Hawthorne, the single was released late last year.

“It’s all about my life experiences living in Jamaica as a teenager and the wrong path that I took in my life which caused me to miss out big time to live that teenage life. I took a wrong path that led me to being a gambler, being physically abused, etc. I went on dangerous grounds that could have cost my life,” said Salmon, who is pastor of Ministry of God’s Love Inc in New Jersey.

Hawthorne, a rising star in New York City music circles, guided Salmon on her debut song. He has worked with roots-reggae acts such as Jesse Royal and gospel artists including Brotha George.

Thank You Father came out two years after From Pit To The Palace, Salmon’s no-frills autobiography. Like Thank You Father, it appeals to persons who faced similar challenges early in life.

“I wrote the book to encourage others who are faced with the same situations I have experienced, in sin, and also that people will see that God is real, and if they too believe, He will do it for them also,” she said.