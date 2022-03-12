[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – One of reggae’s most prominent voices Jesse Royal reveals a brand new video today for “Dirty Money,” from his 2022 Grammy-nominated sophomore album Royal. The Jamaican luminary is also back on the road to perform his hits from the acclaimed LP for the first time.

“Dirty Money,” featuring Ghanian artist Stonebwoy, addresses greed and corruption in a flawed political system. Jesse co-produced the track with Sean Alaric (Koffee “Throne”, Teyana Taylor “Bad”), who produced over half of the Royal album.

Click image below to watch the powerful new video, directed by Xtreme Arts:

“The inspiration for ‘Dirty Money’ came from us questioning the system and how it operates. I remember asking myself ‘Who judges the judge?’ ‘Dirty Money’ which was co-written by my brother Vision Alexander was basically our reminder to the politicians that we are aware and no longer crippled by fear. Their day will come also. ‘Not even Holy water, can clean your dirty money,’” Jesse states.

Upcoming Tour Dates

Jesse Royal returned to the stage in 2022. He will head to the United Kingdom in July for a mini run. In February, he performed at the inaugural staging of Cali Vibes Festival in Long Beach, CA and continued with a string of tour dates stretching across South Florida. On March 25, he will revisit the Golden State for the Reggae Campout Festival in Placerville, CA.

On Sunday, April 3, 2022, he will venture to Las Vegas to attend the 64th GRAMMY Awards. He is the youngest contender in the Best Reggae Album category, which includes Soja, Spice, Sean Paul, Gramps Morgan and Etana. This is Jesse Royal’s first nomination.

Gratitude

The singer, songwriter and producer expresses his gratitude. “It is truly a humbling feeling. So many of my musical peers contributed to this album and for them to get recognition is the best part for me. If I was the only one on this ship it wouldn’t feel as sweet as it does, can’t spell community without unity.”

His Royal LP, released in June 2021, follows his U.S. Billboard Reggae Album chart-topping 2017 debut Lily of Da Valley. Both albums were released via Easy Star Records. Other collaborators on Royal include featured artists like Vybz Kartel, Protoje, Kumar, Samory I and Runkus and producers Natural High, Dretegs, iotosh, Yared Lee, Romario Bennett (also known as Runkus) and Wayne Thompson.

2022 Tour Dates:

Mar 25 in Placerville, CA, US @ El Dorado County Event Center

Jul 20 in London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington

Jul 21 in Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

Jul 22 in Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall

Jul 23 in Leeds, UK @ Headrow House & Belgrave Music Hall

Jul 25 in Birmingham, UK @ The Castle and Falcon