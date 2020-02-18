Shawn Ice Delivers ‘Outstanding’ Music with Top Producers

// // //

New York – Much to his credit, Shawn Ice is securing his position as a music force in Dancehall’s ever changing landscape!

The super talent’s release of his new song “Outstanding” with top producers Rellee Hayden (A-Team) and Paul Platinum (Platinum Kids) is catapulting the artist to a space of prime visibility. And Shawn Ice couldn’t be prouder of the incredible response to “Outstanding.”

Debuting on the likes of BBC 1xtra and Sound Chat Radio, among other noteworthy platforms, contributes to the quickfire buzz of “Outstanding.”

“It’s got a wicked kick to it,” says popular radio personality Garfield “Chin” Bourne of Sound Chat Radio!

Built on the powerhouse “Silent” riddim (aka beat), which is inspired by the Hip Hop classic “Wait (The Whisper Song)” from the Ying Yang Twins, “Outstanding” boasts the makings of a hit! Shawn Ice’s tenacious lyrical delivery, raw edge and Dancehall bravado further turn up the heat on “Outstanding”! A gritty fusion of Dancehall meets Hip Hop, Shawn Ice’s “Outstanding” boldly resonates with diverse audiences.

“Dem never see another like me…Hate if you hate but yuh girl like me….Top striker me nuh bench captain,” chants Shawn Ice confidently in the infectious “Outstanding.”

While the St. Mary, Jamaica native stays true to his Dancehall roots, Shawn Ice enjoys making music that transcends music genre. “Outstanding” is not the first time Shawn Ice showcases diversity, as he neatly nailed the collabo “Let It Go” with Hip Hop Legend Tracey Lee in 2019 and went all out Afrobeats with Malawian star ProVoice on “Mine.”

When Shawn Ice got the call to work with leading music producers Rellee Hayden and Paul Platinum on the “Silent” album over a year ago, his eyes and ears lit up! In fact, he voiced “Outstanding” within 8 hours of that fateful moment!

Rellee Hayden boasts an amazing list of production credits including chart-topping tracks for 50 Cent, Fanatasia, Kelly Rowland, Shaggy, Maxi Priest, Morgan Heritage, Etana, Gyptian, Mr. Vegas and Jemere Morgan and more.

Meanwhile, Co-Producer Paul Platinum is half of sibling duo Platinum Kids, one of the industry’s most respected sound systems. In addition to donning the hat of producer and DJ, Paul Platinum, via Platinum Kids, is also a revered promoter of signature events attracting thousands of partygoers annually, social media influencer and a radio personality on both NY’s 93.5 FM and 103 FM.

“This is a dream come true,” says Shawn Ice. “The opportunity to work with industry elite is rewarding and confirms that my hard work and efforts are paying off.”

On the “Silent” album, Shawn Ice shares musical space with an awesome ensemble of contemporaries including Tifa, Abby Dallas, Spragga Benz, Tallis and more. “Silent” is on the A-Team Music, Platinum Kids Music and Viral Muzik imprints. Distributed by VPAL, “Silent” hits digital platforms on 02/14.

Shawn Ice envisions “Outstanding” as a year-round favorite and the ideal springboard to his new EP due later this year!

In addition to “Outstanding,” songs like “Elevated,” “Stop Sign” and “Yowww” keep Shawn Ice atop playlists. Serving as the head of his very own imprint 3rDazzz Entertainment, Shawn Ice spearheads the musical movements of a stellar cohort of artists including Ink Surgeon (“Gyal Magnet”), Rendeva (“Enemies”) and Demigad (“Faith”).