Steve Higgins & Friends Embracing Romance at the Broward Center

FORT LAUDERDALE – Steve Higgins & Friends: Embracing Romance offers an exciting collection of standards that speak to the music of the heart in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, August 27 at 6 p.m.

The Jamaican tenor will also perform love songs from his new release All For You in this concert presented by Stoosh Productions in association with the Jamaican Tourist Board and Partners for Youth Foundation.

The concert is presented as part of the Broward Center’s Arts Access Program, which assists community-based organizations in presenting arts and cultural performances at the Broward Center.

The program provides technical assistance and marketing support to local community groups enabling them to develop and build their audiences.

Arts Access has collaborated with nearly 50 performing arts companies, nonprofit organizations and cultural and community groups to present all genres of the performing arts including music, dance, theater, poetry and comedy.

Tickets are $30–$45 with 70 VIP tickets which include preferred seating, an autographed copy of All For You and a meet and greet with the artist.