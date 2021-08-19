30 Years Later Roots-Reggae Group Link & Chain Drops Third Album

by Howard Campbell

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Veteran roots-reggae group Link & Chain will release their third album in 2022, says founding member Dwight Campbell. It will contain Ready and Don’t do That, songs the quartet have put out this year.

Campbell did not give a timeline for the album’s release, but reckons most of the songs will be produced by guitarist Ian “Beezy” Coleman and bassist Devon Bradshaw, whom they have been recording with in recent months.

“The sessions have been going well considering two of us live in the US and the other members live in Jamaica. The fans can expect great things,” said Campbell.

New Album

The yet-named album will be their first in 30 years. Link & Chain’s first, New Day, was released in 1989; it was produced by Lawrence “Jack Ruby” Lindo, the man behind Burning Spear’s outstanding Marcus Garvey album.

S.T.O.P., their second, came out three years later.

Link & Chain, who are from Port Maria in St. Mary parish, Jamaica, formed in 1986 with Campbell, Trevor Douglas and Paul Williams its original members. Oniel Griffiths joined the group two years ago.

They were the last act to work with Lindo, grandfather of pop singer Sean Kingston.

“Our experience with Jack Ruby was a great one. He took us to the studio for the first time to record our first album in one night. All the tracks were recorded and all vocals in one night, after rehearsing for about three years working on our sound because groups takes a longer time to build,” Campbell recalled.

The songs they released this year retain their trademark harmonies.

Released in March, Ready was co-produced by Coleman and Bradshaw, who recorded and toured for years with Ziggy Marley and The Melody Makers, Stephen Marley, Burning Spear and Garnet Silk, respectively.

Coleman and Link & Chain co-produced Don’t do That which was released in July by Tuff Gong International.