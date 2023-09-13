by Howard Campbell

On September 8, Richie Spice celebrated his 52nd birthday with the release of Black Man Time, his 10th studio album. It is issued by the roots singer’s Richie Spice Music through VPAL Music.

Packing 14 songs, it is his first album since Together We Stand which came out in 2020. In an interview with South Florida Caribbean News, Richie Spice spoke about the difference between that set and Black Man Time.

“I’ve never done so many collaborations on any of my albums before. And I’ve never done a song on an album before with my brothers, so that’s a great difference,” he said.

These Are The Days is the title of his song with Capleton, while Love Can Make It hears him sharing the mic with older brothers Pliers and Spanner Banner.

There are also collaborations with Louie Culture (Young Juvenile) and Charly Black (Searching For).

The singer also covers three songs — Carl Dawkins’ Satisfaction, The Slickers’ Johnny Too Bad (from The Harder They Come soundtrack) and Lionel Richie’s All Night Long.

He has performed Satisfaction and Johnny Too Bad as part of his live show for some time, while All Night Long has been one of his favorite songs since his youth.

Known for songs such as Earth A Run Red, Brown Skin and Grooving my Girl, Richie Spice followed his brothers into music. Pliers is part of the successful Chaka Demus and Pliers tandem, while Spanner Banner is best known the classic song, Life Goes On.

He says he has matured as an artist over the years.