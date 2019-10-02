Musical Drama, “Divide We Fall” set to thrill audiences

DIVIDED WE FALL – An adaptation of West Side Story

DAVIE – “Divide We Fall”, an original drama-filled, full-length musical will be showcased at Nova Southeastern University’s Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 12th, 2019 7PM.

“Divide We Fall” was introduced to audiences in the past and proves to be a timeless story that seems to gain more relevance through the years.

“I’ve been asked multiple times over the years about bringing this show back to the stage,” said Sharon Cummings, founder & CEO of Deja-Vu Theatre.

“With the political and social atmosphere, this seems to be the perfect time to reprise this play which depicts the consequences of hatred and ignorance towards people that are different.

“Divided We Fall”, written produced and directed by Mrs. Cummings is an adaptation of “West Side Story” dramatizing the conflict between African Americans and Jamaican young people, set in New York during the 1980s.

The cast is comprised of talented individuals from various walks of life living here in South Florida.

The actors, stage crew, set designer, and assistant director are volunteers with a passion for the Arts.

One of the cast member Vladimir Janvier expresses, “It is said to love the Arts inside of you, instead of yourself in the Arts. Arts mimics reality, and there is a story here to tell about the inner art that brings us all together.”

“Divided We Fall” tickets are available on TICKETMASTER, advance tickets are $30 General admission and VIP tickets $45.