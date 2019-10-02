“Divided We Fall” – An Original Stage Play

“Divided We Fall” is an adaptation of “West Side Story”.

We decided to take it to another level by making the conflicts between Jamaicans and African American youths.

Unfortunately, in this country you can say that every group is resented in some way by another group, whether you are of the same color or not.

Being of Caribbean parentage, I saw the conflict between African-Americans and Caribbean immigrants and/or Caribbean Americans during this era.

This story is about young people from two groups during the eighties and the hatred they have for each other. The hatred was caused by a difference in culture and a lack of understanding and respect for those differences.

Because of their misconceptions of each other they were constantly fighting against one another. At one point in the story one of the Americans falls in love with one of the Jamaicans which caused more conflict.