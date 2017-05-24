Exhibition and Art Talk Honors Iconic Artists Sam Gilliam and Lou Stovall

Griots’ Art Gallery announces its June exhibition In the Spirit of Collaboration: Sam Gilliam and Lou Stovall

MIAMI – The Griots’ Art Gallery invites the public to the opening of In the Spirit of Collaboration: Sam Gilliam and Lou Stovall exhibition on Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 1 – 4 pm with brief remarks at 2 pm.

Griots’ Art Gallery is located at 8260 NE 2nd Ave, inside the Center for Haitian Studies.

The show will feature jointly made silkscreen prints by master artists Sam Gilliam and Lou Stovall from their collaboration of over four decades.

The show runs through September 30, 2017 with presentations throughout. The opening and all other gallery activities are free and open the public. For more information visit Griots’ Art Gallery

“ Griots’ Art Gallery is delighted and proud to present an exhibition featuring two of the world’s most renowned artists—Sam Gilliam and Lou Stovall,” states Michael K. Butler, MD, Executive Director, Griots’ Art Gallery. “This event would be of singular significance if it was sponsored by any major museum in this country. The fact that we are able to launch a show of this caliber in a neighborhood gallery is a major coup for Miami.”

We are excited about joining with Griots’ Art Gallery for this landmark show of Sam Gilliam and Lou Stovall’s silkscreen prints,” states Marilyn Holifield, Miami MoCAAD.

Together these iconic artists have achieved in silkscreen prints based in the same bold, three-dimensional perspective found in Gilliam’s vibrant, colorful paintings and sculptures. This is the first comprehensive exhibition of prints created by these two artists. A limited number of full-color collectible catalogs will be available for purchase.

Griots’ Art Gallery thanks exhibition sponsors: The Center for Haitian Studies; Miami Museum of Contemporary Art of the African Diaspora (Miami MoCAAD); and Workshop, Inc. Additional support provided by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.