Soul in the City Jazz Experience Brings Soulful Sounds to Downtown West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach – Get ready to immerse yourself in the soulful melodies of premier jazz artists at the Soul in the City Jazz Experience, proudly presented by the City of West Palm Beach and the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority. Taking place every third Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. from July through September, this exciting event will transform beautiful Downtown West Palm Beach into a haven for jazz enthusiasts and cultural aficionados.

The Soul in the City Jazz Experience offers an exceptional opportunity to experience the vibrant jazz scene and dine with our local downtown restaurants for a Soulful & Savory Dining Experience prior to or after the event. Each evening promises to be an unforgettable journey into the world of jazz, with captivating performances by some of the jazz world’s most talented performers.

Performance Dates:

July 19: Nicole Henry

August 16: Yvette Norwood-Tiger

September 20: CeCe Teneal

These extraordinary artists have earned international acclaim for their unique musical styles and magnetic stage presence, enchanting audiences wherever they perform. From classic jazz standards to contemporary and original compositions, their performances promise to deliver an unforgettable experience.

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, “The Soul in the City Jazz Experience embodies the vibrant spirit of our city. This uplifting event not only showcases the incredible talent of renowned jazz artists but also highlights the cultural offerings that make West Palm Beach a true gem in the arts community. “

The Soul in the City Jazz Experience will take place inside the Lake Pavilion (101 S Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL), located in the heart of Downtown West Palm Beach. This unique venue provides an intimate and engaging atmosphere, allowing attendees to fully immerse themselves in the music and ambiance of the event while intaking stunning views of the Intracoastal.

Tickets for the Soul in the City Jazz Experience are $10 per person and available for purchase online at DowntownWPB.com/Jazz or can be obtained at the venue on the day of each event. Early reservations are encouraged as seating is limited.