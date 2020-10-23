Dancehall Divas Taps Popular Actor ‘Shebada’ To Host Virtual Reunion

Dancehall Divas has tapped popular and controversial Roots Play Actor and Social Media Influencer, Keith ’Shebada’ Ramsey to host it’s virtual reunion.

New York – Dancehall Divas, the world’s first dancehall lifestyle reality show has recently concluded its first season in the North American market. The seven episode reality series is still on rotation in Jamaica until the end of October.

The series takes viewers on a dramatic journey into the lives of seven women who are part of the popular dancehall lifestyle subculture.

To celebrate its successful run, the producers of the series have tapped controversial roots play icon Keith ‘Shebada’ Ramsey to host its virtual reunion, dubbed ‘The Divas Virtual Link Up’ on October 30th.

A formal reunion special will be produced for network TV affiliates the first week of November. That will be co-hosted by Legendary Dancehall Queen, Carlene Smith.

According to the actor’s Wikipedia page, Keith has starred in over a dozen successful plays and has traveled the world with his comedy. Keith is expected to bring a level of drama not before seen in any such virtual events and the producers have expressed great anticipation, citing that Shebada is planning a stunning surprise for the reunion audience.

Shebada is now preparing for his new play ‘Ghett Out 2’, which will air live virtually to ticketed patrons on October 25th.

The cast of the riveting reality series are Jamaicans who currently reside in four countries including the United States, Canada, Jamaica and the United Kingdom. They are expected to give a no holds-barred performance as they are quizzed and prodded by the unconventional comedic king.

The reunion will be live on Shebada’s Instagram at 7:00pm.