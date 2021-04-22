Producer Leroy Scarlett Pays Tribute to Three Legends of Reggae Music

[MIAMI] – ‘Tribute To The Legends, Gone But Not Forgotten” on the Reggae Powerhouse label is producer Leroy Scarlett’s personal tribute to his “brothers”, three legends of Reggae music that are no longer with us. Those legends are Gregory Isaacs, Frankie Paul, and Dennis Emmanuel Brown.

These three artists mentored Leroy in his early years in the music business. He was fortunate to be able to produce them, leaving Leroy with a catalogue of unreleased material.

Leroy believes that if we don’t keep their music coming, they will eventually be forgotten. Especially as the older generations leave us also.

Leroy hopes that we can keep their memories alive for generations to come. And, by releasing this catalogue of tracks, a few at a time, he can introduce future youth to their magic. The album contains some old favorites alongside the exclusive original tracks.

Tribute To The Legends Gone But Not Forgotten will be available on April 23rd on all leading download and streaming platforms. Distributed by Tuff Gong International.