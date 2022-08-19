Angela Yee Day Line Up Boasts Bunji Garlin, Ishawna, Prince Swanny & more

NEW YORK – Award-winning media personality and The Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee, in partnership with iHeartMedia and The Social Justice Fund, will host the 4th annual Angela Yee Day celebration on Saturday, August 27th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

This free community event will provide school supplies, including bookbags and totes for 400 children thanks to The Lelievre Foundation and Backpack International, food from Chick-fil-a, and a LIVE art installation from Solidarity Moving.

Musical Acts

This year’s concert segment will feature musical acts Tamir, Ishawna, Motto, The Womack Sisters, Mr. Easy, Nadine Sutherland, Fay-Ann Lyons, Prince Swanny, Mr. Killa, Buji Garlin and more to be added!

When asked about the event, Angela reinforced, “The purpose of Angela Yee Day has always been to give something back to the community. Our partners & sponsors stepped in to help us make this year’s event bigger than years prior. From the school supply giveaway to the all the artist line up and live art installation, we are giving a Brooklyn a dope event!”

‘Belong Brooklyn’ Initiative

This year’s Angela Yee Day will also serve as the culmination of ‘Belong Brooklyn’ initiative this summer. Brooklynites are encouraged to post online about what belonging means to them – and for every post we will donate (max $20k) to the following 5 organizations:

Weeksville Heritage Center

Brooklyn Defenders

Children of Promise

Brooklyn United Music and Arts Program

Bard Prison Initiative / Bard Micro college at Brooklyn Public Library

Angela Yee Day Sponsors

Additional sponsors include Personal Touch CDPAP, Solidarity Movers, Nao*Medical, Acorns, U.S. Army, and Austin Macauley Publishers.

In 2018, the New York City mayor officially designated August 28th as Angela Yee Day. A platform that celebrates Yee’s Caribbean and Brooklyn roots while supporting local businesses. Her dedication to providing the community with information and access to culture. In addition to, nutrition, financial literacy, and education remains the core of her philanthropy.