MG Promotions LLC the Next Big Thing

KINGSTON, Jamaica – International record label, MG Promotions, LLC was born out of the struggle of an inner-city youth from Jamaica. Marlon Graham aims to help the youngsters who may be facing the same rough and tumble he faced growing up. The label had an exciting first year as 2022 brought collaborations with a selection of known and unknown artists.

Releasing six singles including, Bet Yu by Nymron released May 6, 2022 and Bag a Gyal by Aktive released September 1, 2022. 2023 holds high prospects for MG Promotions LLC!

Rocky Road Rhythm Singles

The team recently released a rhythm medley album called, “Rocky Road” featuring eight reggae singles, each holding an inspirational message and sound of its own. The label collaborated with several artists on the project.

“My Journey by Angel Doulas- A message to the youths that victory is possible”

“Rocky Road by Rezerec; reminding us to keep your heart filled with love”

“Nuff Hungry by Nymron; he takes us on a journey to highlight the value of kindness and Godliness”

“Elevation by Inphared; an intimate story of upliftment”

“Do it for yourself by UG Dias; motivating the massive to follow their dreams”

“R.I.P. by Aktive; in loving memory of his lost friend, a relatable tune”

“Forehead by Booba Starr; the artist preached to young women to value themselves and their bodies”

“System A Pressure Me Hard by Deliva; shedding light to the possibilities of self-liberation”

The young dancehall sensation “Aktive” is signed to the label for a duration of four years.

“Rocky Road” the rhythm medley album in stores April 6, 2023.