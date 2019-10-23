The Broadway League Seeks To Create Greater Awareness and Engagement Among African Americans

NEW YORK – In an effort to create greater diversity and increase awareness and engagement among African Americans, The Broadway League joined forces with Harriette Cole, Founder of Dreamleapers to host Let’s Do Broadway at The National Geographic Center.

The invitation only event gave attendees a peek inside the shows for the upcoming 2019/20 Broadway Season, courtesy of Playbill, which include the Michael Jackson musical.

In addition to meeting industry insiders, attendees were treated to complimentary bites and cocktails and from a variety of restaurants including B Squared, Field Trip, HH Bespoke Spirts, Le Gourmand NYC, LeeLee’s Bakery, Melba’s, Ruby’s Vintage and Settepani.

Harriette Cole, Founder of Dreamleapers moderated a panel discussion comprising Broadway royalty Phylicia Rashad, who will make her directing debut on Blue; Ain’t Too Proud’s Derrick Baskin; Denee Benton, who plays Eliza in Hamilton; Paul Tazewell, award-winning costume designer, Hamilton and Lynn Nottage, Pulitzer Prize winning playwright.

The panelists each shared about their experience working on Broadway, their journey and expressed gratitude to those who helped them along the way.

While acknowledging the lack of diversity, they spoke of the strides that have been made to ensure greater representation from African Americans and Hispanics and what actress Denee Benton refers to being more “color conscious”.

Guests were treated to a live performance from two of the stars of Hadestown, the 2019 Tony Award-winning Best Musical.

Scenes from Let’s Do Broadway