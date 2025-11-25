JFK to Nassau: Explore the Caribbean Paradise

NEW YORK — The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation brought the vibrant spirit and warmth of the islands to the U.S. Northeast, hosting a pair of dynamic sales and marketing missions in New Jersey (November 18) and New York City (November 19).

Led by the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, alongside Director General Latia Duncombe, the delegation engaged travel trade, media, and industry partners through lively receptions, presentations, and cultural showcases celebrating the diversity and accessibility of The Bahamas.

Critical Gateways To The Bahamas

Recognizing the New York and New Jersey markets as critical gateways for U.S. visitation, the Ministry focused on deepening relationships with key travel advisors, wholesalers, media, and corporate stakeholders to strengthen year-round demand and increase stopover arrivals.

The events also underscored the region’s strong air connectivity, positioning The Bahamas as a convenient and appealing destination for both quick escapes and extended vacations.

Just a three-hour flight from the New York metro area, The Bahamas offers convenient, nonstop service from JFK to Nassau on Delta and JetBlue, and from Newark to Nassau on United Airlines.

Additionally, Delta announced new seasonal service from LaGuardia (LGA) to Nassau (NAS), beginning December 16, 2025, through April 7, 2026, further expanding accessibility and connectivity for Northeast travelers. In addition, Delta will launch two new flights next summer (May-September) from LGA and BOS to Nassau.

“The New York and New Jersey markets continue to be among our strongest and most influential,” said Deputy Prime Minister Cooper. “These missions allowed us to connect directly with our partners, reinforce our shared commitment to growth, and remind travelers that paradise is just a short flight away.”

Advertising Campaign

Following the launch of its latest global advertising campaign, It’s not one island, it’s a Lifetime of them, the Ministry and destination stakeholders emphasized The Bahamas’ remarkable diversity, inviting travelers to return time and again to experience the unique character of each of its 16 island destinations.

Across both events, more than 300 attendees were treated to genuine Bahamian hospitality featuring island-inspired cuisine by Chef Kevyn Pratt, signature cocktails by Marv “Mr. Mix” Cunningham, rhythmic performances by Bahamian artist Preston “Puzzle” Wallace Jr., and a lively Junkanoo rush-out that brought the spirit of The Bahamas to life.

Guests also enjoyed a sneak peek into the traditional art of straw plaiting through live demonstrations by third-generation artisan Eldena Cartwright of Exclusive Bahamian Craft.

Director General Duncombe added, “Our mission reinforced the strong affinity this region has for The Bahamas. The Northeast remains one of our most important gateways, and these engagements allowed us to deepen relationships, strengthen demand, and share the richness of our 16-island destination. The combination of proximity, partnership, and genuine cultural connection makes this market a vital part of our growth story.”

Caribbean Travel

With visionary developments, expanded airlift, and refreshed tourism offerings underway, The Bahamas remains committed to strengthening its tourism industry across key U.S. markets. The Ministry’s ongoing efforts continue to redefine Caribbean travel, uniting convenience, culture, and adventure across a paradise of 700 islands and cays.