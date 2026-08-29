Royalton Negril Reopens Amid Jamaica Tourism Recovery

NEGRIL, Jamaica — Royalton Negril reopened Aug. 25. This reopening returned 960 employees to work and restored 573 rooms to Jamaica’s hotel inventory. The island’s tourism sector continues to recover from Hurricane Melissa.

“The return of Royalton Negril strengthens the recovery of Jamaica’s vital tourism sector while restoring hundreds of livelihoods and renewing economic activity across Negril and surrounding communities,” said Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett. “As hotels across the island continue to return to service, with additional properties scheduled to reopen in the months ahead, this milestone reinforces our resilience.”

Phased recovery strategy

The reopening forms part of a phased recovery strategy to safely restore hotel capacity, bring tourism workers back on the job and rebuild visitor confidence. Jamaica’s tourism sector has brought about 80,000 hotel workers back on the job and plans to restore approximately 5,648 hotel rooms to inventory through 2026.

“This demonstrates what is possible when the public and private sectors, tourism partners and communities work together toward recovery,” Bartlett said. “It means real income and a return to livelihoods for our most treasured asset — our people. It means visitor spending that supports businesses and communities throughout the tourism value chain, from transportation and attractions to agriculture, entertainment and small and medium-sized enterprises.”

Jamaica’s wider hotel sector continues its phased recovery. Properties scheduled to return later this year include Sea Garden Hotel, Zoetry Montego Bay, Sandals South Coast, Sandals Montego Bay and Sandals Royal Caribbean.

“These reopenings are expected to progressively restore room capacity and give us more to market globally,” said Donovan White, director of tourism. “It is a significant move that will support our value proposition as we work to attract more visitors.”

The hotel chain is also scheduled to reopen Royalton Blue Waters and Royalton Hideaway Blue Waters on Sept. 15. This will add another 578 rooms and bring 1,200 additional staff members back to work.

Royalton’s restoration program has focused on infrastructure, accommodations and guest experiences. For the 960 employees who returned, reopening offers the clearest sign of recovery. It brings back income. It also lets them again showcase Jamaica’s world-class hospitality.

As Jamaica rebuilds tourism capacity, Royalton Negril’s reopening sends a clear signal of renewed confidence in the destination and the resilience of its tourism workforce.