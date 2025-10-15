Golden Krust Celebrates Grand Opening at JFK International Airport

NEW YORK – Golden Krust, the renowned Jamaican fast-casual restaurant group, is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK International Airport). Join us at Terminal 8, Baggage Claim 7, on Friday, October 24, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. We will celebrate this exciting expansion. The highlight of the event will be a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1:00 PM. This marks a significant milestone in Golden Krust’s journey to share the taste of the Caribbean with the world.

A Taste of Jamaica at One of the World’s Busiest Airports

This new location is a testament to Golden Krust’s commitment to bringing authentic Jamaican culture and cuisine to global travelers.

Guests attending the Grand Opening will be treated to exclusive promotions, branded merchandise, and complimentary samples of our legendary Jamaican patties and spicy jerk chicken.

Located conveniently at JFK, the venue will host a live on-site broadcast on Irie Jam FM. It will feature the popular DJ Dubbmaster Chris.

About Golden Krust

Founded in 1989 as a family-run operation in the Bronx, New York, Golden Krust has grown from a single storefront (which still operates today) to over 100 locations across North America. Beyond its restaurants, Golden Krust products can be found in 22,000 grocery stores. This makes the brand a staple in Caribbean cuisine throughout the continent.

The company is especially known for producing over 50 million of its signature Jamaican patties each year. It delights fans with their unmistakable flavor and quality.

Menu Highlights at JFK Location

The new JFK International Airport location features a menu filled with beloved Caribbean classics:

Braised Oxtail: Succulent, slow-cooked, tender oxtail simmered in a rich and flavorful gravy.

Jerk Chicken : Savory and spicy chicken, slow-cooked to perfection and bursting with authentic Jamaican spices.

Curried Goat: Hearty and satisfying, with tender pieces of goat cooked to the bone in a traditional curry sauce.

Sides: Enjoy Fried Dumplings, Fried Sweet Plantains, Rice & Peas, Steamed Vegetables, and more.

Signature Jamaican Patties: Choose from classic beef, chicken, jerk chicken, spinach, and other delicious flavors.

Join the Celebration

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a longtime fan, Golden Krust invites you to experience the vibrant flavors and warm hospitality of Jamaica. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of our Grand Opening festivities—enjoy a taste of the Caribbean while traveling through JFK International Airport!

Event Details:

Date: Friday, October 24

Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM (Ribbon-cutting at 1:00 PM)

Location: JFK International Airport, Terminal 8, Baggage Claim 7