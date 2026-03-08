Jamaica’s 101-year-old Agnes Johnson shines at the Centenarian Story Telling Series

ST. ANN’s, Jamaica – On February 26th, St Ann Custos Joseph Issa launched the Custos Centenarian Story Telling Series at the Bamboo Blu Beach in Mammee Bay. At the launch, 101-year-old St. Ann Resident was honored with a plaque and told stories of her childhood to the audience in attendance, which consisted mostly of school students, teachers and members of the community.

The Custos Commando programme is the collaboration of minds and groups to effectively enhance the parish and its development, adding value to the lives of the citizens. As it relates to this particular initiative, the Centenarian Story-Telling Initiative is to highlight the many legends within the parish or linked with the parish of St. Ann to learn from their experience and to award them.

The initiative aims to preserve valuable life stories and historical experiences, promote empathy and intergenerational bonding and enhance students’ listening, communication and documentational skills.

With this particular project, the Centenarian Story Telling initiative, the Custos Commando Cieanna Smith and her team, Courtney Mcintosh, LeVar Allen, Jodi-Ann Pryce and Antonia Armstrong seek to connect students and individuals aged 100 years and above. It’s an invaluable opportunity to meet and interact with an individual over 100 years of age.

Custos Joseph Issa said, “The overall objective is to have hundreds of Custos Commandos in St. Ann tackling various activities to improve the standard of living and quality of life in every corner of St. Ann, making the parish as outstanding as it has always been. So far, we’re seeing amazing progress.”